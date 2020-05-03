Jessica Biel ‘Livid’ Over Justin Timberlake ‘Flirting’ With Britney Spears?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Is Jessica Biel “livid” over Justin Timberlake commenting on Britney Spears’ Instagram post? That’s the far-fetched claim coming from one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and came to our own conclusion.

A new article out from the National Enquirer reports that “horndog” Timberlake is in trouble with Biel over his online interactions with his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears. Describing the “Cry Me A River” singer as a “skirt-chaser,” the outlet alleges that Biel “hit the roof” over Timberlake “trading cutesy online comments with the troubled pop tart.” A so-called “insider” tells the disreputable publication, “Jessica is livid and has told Justin enough is enough!”

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ brief interaction online “sent fans into a frenzy by drooling over each other on social media,” according to the outlet. “The ‘Toxic’ train wreck was seen dancing to Justin’s track ‘Filthy’ on Instagram, where she also praised her ex as a ‘genius.’ He responded with upbeat emojis!” Once Jessica Biel saw what her husband had done, she became “livid,” the almost certainly phony source says. “Jessica isn’t buying Justin’s excuses that they’re just being friendly and has told him to stop treating her like a fool!”

Once again, the outlet brought up Justin Timberlake’s New Orleans incident, where he was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake addressed the incident back in December on Instagram, where he publicly apologized to his wife and family for his “strong lapse in judgement” but vehemently denied going any further.

Jessica Biel apparently isn’t the only one perturbed by the friendliness between exes. Sam Asghari, Spears’ 26-year-old boyfriend, “is also upset by her virtual reunion with Justin,” a source tells the tabloid. “He finds it highly insulting, but what can he do?” The second tipster claims, adding, “He knows Justin was her first love and has to accept that as long as he dates her, he’ll always be this shadow of Justin in some ways.”

If this is what the outlet describes as flirting, we’ve been doing it all wrong all these years. Gossip Cop took a look at the post in question and found absolutely nothing inappropriate about it at all. It’s clear that Spears was merely having a bit of fun during a difficult time as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic. Besides, Spears and Timberlake broke up in 2002 after three years of dating. It’s been nearly 20 years since the two were involved with each other. Since then, both have dated multiple people and even married and had children. Both pop stars have clearly moved on with their lives. To double-check our hunch, we reached out to sources close to the situation, who assured us it’s “not true” that Justin Timberlake’s interaction with Britney Spears bothered Jessica Biel.

Though this questionable outlet claims that Sam Asghari will always play second fiddle to Spears’ “first love” Timberlake, Spears’ own social media postings prove that she’s very much in love with her model boyfriend. Just yesterday, the “Oops, I Did It Again” singer posted a few images of herself and Asghari riding bikes together on Instagram with the caption, “I miss sunny bike riding days with this man,” adding, “I feel we have been quarantining for so long ughhhhh dear God I have missed him!!!!!!” That didn’t seem like a woman pining after her ex-boyfriend of nearly two decades to Gossip Cop, so we chose to rate this story as completely false.

The National Enquirer is notorious for getting the story wrong when it comes to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s marriage. In 2018, the outlet claimed that Timberlake and Biel were in marriage counseling. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple who assured us this allegation was untrue.

Britney Spears has also been targeted many times by this particular publication. The outlet reported last year that Asghari had broken up with Spears over her stint in a mental health facility. This couldn’t be further from the truth, Gossip Cop found. Asghari’s social media postings at the time proved that he was still devoted to his pop star girlfriend and that he planned to support her while she worked on her mental health. This outlet is just not to be trusted to report on anything, let alone Britney Spears or her relationship with Justin Timberlake.