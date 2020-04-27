Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Marriage Back On Track?

Truth rating: 8

By Brianna Morton |

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage is better than ever due to quarantine, one tabloid reports this week. Though the couple experienced a bit of trouble late last year after Timberlake was caught holding hands with his Palmer co-star, this newfound togetherness has brought them closer than ever. Gossip Cop took a look at the story and came to a surprising determination.

“Justin & Jessica Happy Homebodies!” reads an article from this week’s OK! magazine. Timberlake and Biel had moved last month with their son to the family’s Big Sky, Montana home to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the tabloid asserts, their “once rocky marriage” has begun to “heal.”

Part of the reason things seem to be going so well for the couple is because of Timberlake’s new focus on his family “If they were back in L.A., Justin would be out playing golf, heading to the studio or drinking with his buddies,” an alleged tipster told the outlet. “Now he’s giving the family his undivided attention. He barely even looks at his phone anymore.”

Timberlake reportedly “still feels terrible about his behavior” with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. “So now that he has all the time in the world, he’s working to reclaim his place as a good husband and father,” concluded the “pal.” Gossip Cop checked into this story and found that it is basically correct, but not exactly breaking news. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been getting along swimmingly recently. But the outlet does hammer a little too hard on the fact that Timberlake’s actions “put his relationship in jeopardy,” something we’ve repeatedly debunked.

In reality, and as Gossip Cop has proven time and again, Timberlake and Biel decided early on to put the New Orleans incident behind them and move forward as a family. Reliable outlets reported Biel and Timberlake were “in a good place” after what happened with Wainwright.

Despite all this evidence to the contrary, the tabloids continued to print lies claiming the couple would divorce as a result of Timberlake being photographed holding hands with Wainwright. Gossip Cop encountered so many of those rumors, we compiled them together in an article of their own. Despite all the gossip about their marriage, Biel and Timberlake remain committed to each other and to their family. Though the incident in New Orleans had to be a bit embarrassing for everyone involved, it’s clear that they’ve all moved on. It’s about time the tabloids took notice, and it seems to have happened in this latest article, though it’s still likely completely made up.

Tabloids have been speculating about possible problems in Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage for years. In 2018, Gossip Cop busted OK! for claiming Timberlake was spoiling Biel with gifts out of guilt for being less involved in their son’s life. These tabloids never seem to learn their lesson.