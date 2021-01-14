Who Are Saweetie's Parents? Everything We Know About The Rapper's Mom And Dad Celebrities Who Are Saweetie's Parents? Everything We Know About The Rapper's Mom And Dad
Reba McEntire Angry With Boyfriend Rex Linn's Eating Habits? News Reba McEntire Angry With Boyfriend Rex Linn's Eating Habits?
Report Claims Bindi Irwin Has Shared Her First Baby Pics Baby Buzz Report Claims Bindi Irwin Has Shared Her First Baby Pics
Who Is Michael Franzese From Netflix’s ‘Fear City’? Inside The Life Of The Former Mob Boss Celebrities Who Is Michael Franzese From Netflix’s ‘Fear City’? Inside The Life Of The Former Mob Boss
News

Report: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake 'Bickering' Over 'Palmer' Release

Side by side images of Justin Timberlake raising his eyebrows at the Cannes Film Festival and Jessica Biel with a serious expression at a film premiere.
(magicinfoto/Shutterstock.com, Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Fourteen months ago Justin Timberlake was caught holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. This week, one report claims the upcoming release of the film is causing friction with wife Jessica Biel. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘New Turmoil For Jessica And Justin’

According to New Idea, Biel is dreading the upcoming press tour for Palmer, the film Timberlake and Wainwright were working on when they got drinks and perhaps too intimate together. The tabloid says “the couple is bracing for a new round of headlines about Justin’s bad-boy behavior.” A source said “Justin’s expected to do promo interviews alongside Alisha, albeit via Zoom,” and this is “not cool with Jessica at all.”

The tabloid then goes over the drama from November 2019, which Timberlake would later call a “strong lapse in judgment.” The release of this film is “bringing that pain and insecurity back.” The article concludes by saying “the bickering between Justin and Jessica is setting in again, big time.”

Bit Of A Bait And Switch

The headline of this story is “new turmoil,” but uses an incident from 14 months ago. This is a bit of a bait-and-switch on the part of New Idea. This tactic of promising something more salacious than the story is a favorite tactic for this tabloid, like when it claimed Bindi Irwin was having quadruplets only to immediately backtrack and say she was having one child.

The only thing new about this story is the idea that Wainwright and Timberlake may do press together via Zoom, which if true isn't very salacious. Even if the cast did press together, why would that bother Biel? It’s via Zoom, so they’re not even interacting in person. Plus, she’s an actress herself, so she understands doing press is part of the job.

Timberlake And Biel Doing Great

This is hardly the first tabloid story that said the two were bickering over this incident, but it is the first one in a long time. If this night out was a baby it would be old enough to walk by now. The only reason New Idea is dredging this up is because Palmer is coming out on January 29. Since that drunken night out, Timberlake and Biel have not broken up.

More legitimate sources believe they welcomed a second child over the summer. Good for them! Since the two weathered the initial tabloid storm, it's safe to say they'll do okay with stories rehashing old drama. There isn’t a lot to this story, but Gossip Cop can safely say Timberlake and Biel are currently doing great.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.

More From Gossip Cop

Did Justin Timberlake Really Cheat On Jessica Biel?
Truth About Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Relationship Under Quarantine

Truth About Justin Timberlake Flirting With Other Women

Related

Bachelor Producer ‘Exiles’ Former Bachelorette Contestant From #BachelorNation Over Capitol Riot