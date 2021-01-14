Report: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake 'Bickering' Over 'Palmer' Release

Timberlake And Biel Doing Great

This is hardly the first tabloid story that said the two were bickering over this incident, but it is the first one in a long time. If this night out was a baby it would be old enough to walk by now. The only reason New Idea is dredging this up is because Palmer is coming out on January 29. Since that drunken night out, Timberlake and Biel have not broken up.