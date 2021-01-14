Report: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake 'Bickering' Over 'Palmer' Release

Fourteen months ago Justin Timberlake was caught holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. This week, one report claims the upcoming release of the film is causing friction with wife Jessica Biel. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Biel is dreading the upcoming press tour for Palmer, the film Timberlake and Wainwright were working on when they got drinks and perhaps too intimate together. The tabloid says “the couple is bracing for a new round of headlines about Justin’s bad-boy behavior.” A source said “Justin’s expected to do promo interviews alongside Alisha, albeit via Zoom,” and this is “not cool with Jessica at all.”
The tabloid then goes over the drama from November 2019, which Timberlake would later call a “strong lapse in judgment.” The release of this film is “bringing that pain and insecurity back.” The article concludes by saying “the bickering between Justin and Jessica is setting in again, big time.”
The headline of this story is “new turmoil,” but uses an incident from 14 months ago. This is a bit of a bait-and-switch on the part of New Idea. This tactic of promising something more salacious than the story is a favorite tactic for this tabloid, like when it claimed Bindi Irwin was having quadruplets only to immediately backtrack and say she was having one child.
The only thing new about this story is the idea that Wainwright and Timberlake may do press together via Zoom, which if true isn't very salacious. Even if the cast did press together, why would that bother Biel? It’s via Zoom, so they’re not even interacting in person. Plus, she’s an actress herself, so she understands doing press is part of the job.
This is hardly the first tabloid story that said the two were bickering over this incident, but it is the first one in a long time. If this night out was a baby it would be old enough to walk by now. The only reason New Idea is dredging this up is because Palmer is coming out on January 29. Since that drunken night out, Timberlake and Biel have not broken up.
More legitimate sources believe they welcomed a second child over the summer. Good for them! Since the two weathered the initial tabloid storm, it's safe to say they'll do okay with stories rehashing old drama. There isn’t a lot to this story, but Gossip Cop can safely say Timberlake and Biel are currently doing great.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.