Jessica Biel Forbids Justin Timberlake From Hanging Out With Anna Kendrick?

By Andrew Shuster

Is Jessica Biel forbidding Justin Timberlake from going out at night with Anna Kendrick while promoting their new animated movie Trolls World Tour? That’s the premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

As widely reported, Timberlake was spotted holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright last November during a night out in New Orleans. The singer didn’t cheat on his wife, despite rumors to the contrary, but he did apologize for behaving inappropriately and drinking too much. According to Life & Style, Biel is now keeping her husband “on a very short leash” when it comes to how much time he spends with other female co-stars.

An alleged insider tells the magazine that Biel “doesn’t want him out late or partying” with Kendrick during their promo tour “and has even given him a curfew.” The supposed source goes on to say, “Jessica made it clear that she expects Justin to be on his best behavior,” adding that if Timberlake were to get flirty with Kendrick in any way, his “marriage would be over for good.”

The tabloid’s story is complete fiction. For starters, the spouses are in a good place following last year’s controversy involving his Palmer co-star. Reputable outlets such as Entertainment Tonight recently reported that Timberlake and Biel “took time to reconnect” after the incident, and they haven’t let it “come between them.” The trusted celebrity news outlet added, “The couple has put everything past them and has moved on.”

Just a few days ago, Timberlake and Biel were spotted smiling with their arms around each other while taking a stroll with their son in New York City. On Valentine’s Day earlier this month, Biel shared a photo of Timberlake carrying their son, along with the caption, “My valentines… Love you guys to the [moon].” And in honor of Timberlake’s birthday last month, the actress shared a montage of photos of the two, and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much.”

Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple, who tells us the story is nonsense. Biel hasn’t given her husband a “curfew” while promoting his movie, nor is she forbidding him from socializing with Kendrick. It should also be noted, it’s fairly insulting to Kendrick to suggest that she can’t be trusted around another woman’s husband.

Meanwhile, Life & Style can’t keep track of its phony stories. Just a few weeks ago, the tabloid falsely claimed Biel was divorcing Timberlake after failed marriage counseling. This latest article makes no mention of the actress leaving her husband. Days prior, the magazine’s sister publication, Star, wrongly reported that Timberlake and Biel were meeting with divorce lawyers. Gossip Cop debunked both of those stories, and this latest one is no more accurate.