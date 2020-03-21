Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Are Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake calling it quits? A bogus story in a tabloid three months ago claims they are, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to Star Magazine, Biel and Timberlake are heading for a $250 million divorce following allegations of Timberlake being unfaithful. In November 2019, Timberlake was seen being “flirty” with his co-star in the upcoming movie, Palmer, Alisha Wainwright. The inappropriate moment was caught on video and reportedly left Biel “devastated,” according to the magazine’s report. A supposed “source” close to Biel alleges she is fed up with her husband of eight years and is ready to walk away. “It doesn’t matter if Justin and Alisha weren’t caught kissing, this is still cheating. Jessica won’t forgive him,” the so-called source stated. The tipster continued, “This is the final straw”.

The source also alleged that even though Biel is through with the singer, Timberlake is still trying to make the marriage work. “Justin’s apologizing for what he did, and Jessica’s forced to make the decision of a lifetime,” the source added. The source insisted, “But I know her, and she won’t stay with him.”

Of course, this story is completely fabricated. It’s been five months since this incident took place between Timberlake and Wainwright. Timberlake and Biel are still very much married. Biel has posted multiple times on Instagram professing her love for Timberlake since the now-notorious incident. In January, Biel posted a picture of herself kissing her husband with the caption, “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much” in January. For Valentine’s Day, the actress shared an adorable picture of Timberlake holding their 4-year-old son, Silas.

For her birthday, the actress gave fans a glimpse of how her husband made her feel special. “Celebrating my birthday in style… and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love,” the actress wrote.

And if that’s not enough, just this week, Ellen DeGeneres spoke with the couple confirming that they are indeed still together. DeGeneres posted a video of herself talking to the couple while under quarantine with the caption, “Great catch-up with my friend @JustinTimberlake and his wife @JessicaBiel.”

This wouldn’t be the only time Star has been wrong in predicting the couple’s divorce, the tabloid is still making false claims about them. Last month the tabloid erroneously reported that Biel and Timberlake were meeting with divorce lawyers. Gossip Cop busted that story at the time after checking with our own source. Two of the Instagram posts appeared after we busted that phony report.

It wasn’t the first time the out was wrong about the couple either. Prior to this, Star also fabricated that the two were splitting up over whether they should have a second baby. Gossip Cop debunked this story as well. They were never on the verge of splitting up for either the incident in New Orleans or over a baby. The tabloid and its sources are cannot be trusted to get the story right.