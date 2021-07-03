Jessica Alba’s Marriage In ‘Crisis Mode’ After Rough Patch?

Did Jessica Alba and Cash Warren take a “much-needed” vacation to save their crumbling marriage? That was one tabloid’s story last month. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jessica Alba And Cash Warren’s Marriage ‘Nearly Destroyed’ By Rough Patch?

In early June, Star reported Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren took off to Miami for some much-needed R&R after an extended “rough patch.” The trip was Alba’s way to “boost their 13-year marriage.” An inside source tells the tabloid, “Jessica and Cash were in crisis mode,” adding, “It nearly destroyed them.” The magazine recaps their relationship, touching on how they split briefly in 2007 before reuniting and having three kids together. But the outlet alleges raising their brood and keeping up their careers has left no time to spend together.

The publication then says they’ve been working on their issues in couple’s therapy. The source explains, “They’ve overcome their problems by talking everything out,” adding, “Cash organizes romantic vacations and date night.” The work has apparently helped, and the tabloid insists they’re “better than ever.” The insider wraps by musing, “There’s a lot of love there,” adding, “and they’re working as a team to pull through.”

Jessica Alba And Cash Warren ‘Solidify Their Union’ With Miami Getaway?

So, did Alba and Warren really save their marriage with couple’s therapy and a trip to Miami? Anything’s possible, but we doubt it. While it’s clear the couple is doing just fine at the moment and that no marriage is perfect, there’s no evidence that their relationship was in “crisis mode” before their Miami trip. The outlet provides no proof for their alleged marriage struggles and solely relies on the word of unnamed insiders. Not to mention the title exclaims “Jessica & Cash: How We Saved Our Marriage,” despite the article containing no input from the couple themselves.

What we can say is that Warren is all over Alba’s Instagram both before and after their Miami trip. They’re also frequently spotted hitting the town for date nights. And most recently, the actress posted a sweet collection of pics from her family’s trip to Disneyland. It seems Alba and Warren have a healthy relationship-family balance despite the tabloid’s implication.

The Tabloids On Jessica Alba And Cash Warren

It seems the tabloids are constantly rooting for Alba and Warren’s marriage to fail. We’ve covered divorce rumor after divorce rumor about the couple and none of them ever amounted to anything. Last year, Life & Style reported the couple was having marriage problems during lockdown. Then, the tabloid followed up the rumor by alleging Alba took her kids on a trip to get away from Warren. And, in a strange twist, Woman’s Day claimed Alba was celebrating the success of her business by having a fourth child. Clearly, the tabloids are grasping at straws when it comes to Alba and Warren’s marriage.

