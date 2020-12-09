Jessica Alba's Daughter Is Her Mini-Me In New Video Posted To Instagram

Jessica Alba and her oldest child, Honor Warren, showcased some killer dance moves for a Tik Tok dancing challenge, but fans noticed something else about the pair. Alba’s 12-year-old daughter was her spitting image! In fact, it was almost hard to tell who was who in the clip uploaded to Instagram.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s oldest daughter is not only quite the talented little dancer, she’s also a dead ringer for one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood: her famous mom! Alba uploaded a video of herself and her talented tween trying out the newest dance craze to Tik Tok. The uncanny resemblance was clear from the moment the two popped into frame.
Not only did the two have some great moves, they also wore some truly envy-worthy pajamas. In the background, Alba’s youngest child, and only son, Hayes Warren, can be seen playing at the base of the family’s Christmas tree. It seems like the family has been enjoying their time together in quarantine, though of course, the tabloids painted another story entirely.
Life & Style claimed Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were having marital problems in lockdown. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor, of course. Even before quarantine began, the tabloids insisted there was strife between the husband and wife, with Woman’s Day claiming the couple were headed for a divorce. Obviously, that hasn’t happened. It's almost as if these tabloids...just make these rumors up.
