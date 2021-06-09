Jessica Alba Having ‘Billion Dollar’ Baby #4 To Celebrate Her Business?

Jessica Alba may be known as an actress but she has made a fortune on her natural baby and beauty brand, The Honest Company. The success of her organization brought the mother of three’s net worth up to a reported $350 million, but could she have another baby once she hits the billion-dollar mark? One tabloid is claiming the businesswoman has plans to do just that. Gossip Cop investigates.

Mo’ Money, Mo’ Babies?

“What better way to celebrate becoming a billionaire than expanding the family?” Women’s Day asks of Alba. The outlet claims that once The Honest Company goes public on the stock exchange, the actress and her husband are going to celebrate by having another baby. “Jessica’s going to be one of the richest women in the world,” a secret source close to the 39-year-old actress said.

“She doesn’t have to work another day in her life. And now she just wants to focus on her family.” For Alba, that means extra attention paid to her husband, Cash, 12-year-old daughter Honor, 9-year-old Haven, and 3-year-old Hayes. But could a fourth ‘H’ name be in the cards? The outlet cites her youngest child starting preschool this year as the catalyst to have another kid. “She wants a fourth child to fill her days,” the insider concluded.

The Honest Truth About Jessica Alba Having More Kids

So will there be another baby Alba running around wearing Honest Co. diapers on their behinds? Not likely. While she was pregnant with her third child and only son, the Sin City actress told People that three kids was enough. “I’m done, done, done!” she joked at ten months pregnant. “We’re good – three is good.”

A few years later, Jessica Alba lamented to InStyle that it took until her mid-30s to feel secure in her own body, and having kids was a part of that journey. “I allowed other people’s ideas of who they thought I should be to define me. Who am I now? I give zero [expletive]. I have three children. They’ve exploded my body, and I’m cool with it,” she said.

As for rumors about her personal life, tabloid fodder is nothing new for Alba. In 2018, the National Enquirer accused the actress of having son Hayes to save her marriage to Warren. However, as Gossip Cop said at the time, the rumor was deemed false since it had no substantial evidence. In November 2020, Life & Style reported that Alba took her kids on a trip to get away from her husband. A simple trip to Instagram would have told the outlet that Warren was there too.

