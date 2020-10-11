Jessica Alba, Cash Warren Having Marriage Problems Amid Lockdown?

Have Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren hit a rough patch in their marriage due to tensions over lockdown? One tabloid questions the stability of Alba and Warren’s marriage thanks to the extra time the couple have spent together during quarantine. Gossip Cop looked into the rumors and found a different conclusion.
A recent article from Life & Style claimed that Honest Company founder Jessica Alba and her husband had been experiencing a lot of turmoil during California’s coronavirus lockdown. Though the two apparently tried to “act like they’re the perfect couple,” on Instagram, sources told the outlet, “the truth is that their marriage isn’t all roses and rainbows. Far from it. They’re at each other’s throats.”
The two have been isolating together with their children since California began shutting down in reaction to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, “and it’s taking its toll,” the so-called “insider” snitched, adding, “They’re butting heads. Big-time.” Part of the problem is the fact that Warren was used to “doing his own thing” and going out with friends.
Lockdown is preventing him from having a social life and he’s taking it out on Jessica.
Warren, the outlet alleged, was “not always easy to be around,” with the source adding, “Cash can be stubborn, difficult and jealous, and if he doesn’t get his way, everyone knows about it.” The tipster went on to allege that if Alba got a call or test, Warren would “want to know who she’s speaking with. He’s driving her crazy!”
At one point, Jessica abruptly left the house and took the kids because she needed space. They made up afterward, but her patience is wearing thin.
In the end, the tabloid described the spouses’ lockdown experience as “rough.” The insider had a similarly grim forecast. Although “they’re trying to hold it together for the kids, they can’t paper over the cracks forever. If their marital problems get any worse, there’s a chance that they won’t pull through.” Gossip Cop found a lot of flaws in this piece, which isn’t shocking since this report did come from the often debunked Life & Style.
Cash Warren and Jessica Alba have been married for 12 years, and all evidence points to the fact that they share a very happy marriage. And, based on photos from Alba’s Instagram photos, the family has been getting out of the house and traveling quite a bit, with Alba sometimes going off on her own to do her own thing. The only evidence this outlet has to go on is the word of its very suspicious "source," whose connection to the family is dubious at best.
Tabloids have been predicting the demise of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's marriage for years, with this article just being the latest in a long list of totally bogus stories. The National Enquirer, a sister publication to L&S, once reported that Ben Affleck was trying to steal Alba away from Warren. That claim was utterly laughable, Gossip Cop determined. There have been so many false allegations made about the couple that we eventually compiled them into an article of their own. The fact is that Alba and Warren are very much in love and are clearly enjoying their married life immensely.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.