Jesse Metcalfe Leaving ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ Here’s What That Means For His Other Hallmark Projects

Hallmark Channel’s wildly popular series Chesapeake Shores will be returning for season 5, but leading man Jesse Metcalfe won’t be sticking around for the entire season. He’s leaving the show after he finishes filming for the fifth season, but just because he’s leaving the show doesn’t mean that he’s leaving Hallmark behind for good. Here’s what else Metcalfe will be working on for the network.

Jesse Metcalfe Saying Goodbye To ‘Chesapeake Shores’

Jesse Metcalfe has decided to leave Chesapeake Shores behind after wrapping up season 5, the Hallmark Channel announced in a statement to Deadline. Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley, has been “a valued member of the Crown Media family,” the statement said. His character’s storyline will get the send off he deserves during the early part of the fifth season, giving the audience time to say goodbye to one of the show’s most well-loved characters.

Even though he’s leaving Chesapeake Shores behind, that doesn’t mean Metcalfe is completely done appearing on the Hallmark Channel. According to Deadline’s sources, the actor is still in Canada filming his final scenes for the show and apparently has plans to continue working with the sentimental network on future and ongoing projects.

The network’s statement said that the actor would be working on original movies for Hallmark, as well as the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie series Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries. Even as one chapter closes in Jesse Metcalfe’s Hallmark career, another one opens. We look forward to seeing how Chesapeake Shores says goodbye to one of its most iconic characters, as well as where Metcalfe goes from here.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation



Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?



Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Hair Is Ushering Back In This 2017 Trend



Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?



Gisele Bundchen Angry With Tom Brady After Being ‘Blindsided’ By His New Contract?