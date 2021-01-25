Who Is Jeremy Camp's Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Adrienne Camp

When she does, she brings along the whole family, which she says is one of the reasons why she and Camp decided to homeschool their children.

“Life at home is significantly busier and different from our life on the road,” she told the Liberty University Online Academy. “At home I wake up early and have my quiet time with the Lord before the kids wake up, and when everyone is awake we start school together. Because I have three kids in three different grades, it’s a little bit of a back-and-forth between each of them."

"On the road, there isn’t as much distraction, so it is much easier to get schoolwork done," she continued. "And because I don’t have a kitchen, a house, or a laundry room to maintain, the only thing I’m responsible for is school. We usually have a big box that we haul into the venues daily, and we set up little stations in a room to do school. In the evening we gather as a family for dinner, enjoy watching Jeremy’s shows, then we jump back on the bus and go to bed.”