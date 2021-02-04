Jeopardy’s Controversial Guest Host Has Contestants Furious

The latest four include Today's Savannah Guthrie and CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, as well as Dr. Mehmet Oz. Dr. Oz, of course, is famous for The Dr. Oz Show, and while he is indeed a medical professional with both an MD and MBA, he's by far the most controversial of the new crop of guests. The TV host has been called out by scores of professionals and publications alike, with the New Yorker questioning whether or not he was doing more harm than good all the back in 2013 and fellow doctors begging Columbia University to distance itself from the host due to his promotion of pseudoscientific treatments and alternative medicine.