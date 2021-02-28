‘Jeopardy!’ Struggling To Find New Host? Here’s What We Know

With the mournful passing of Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! fans are anxiously awaiting the announcement of who will be the new permanent host of the program. The iconic game show has been using a series of guest hosts, including Ken Jennings, to start 2021. No official decision has been made. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has done about the future fate of Jeopardy!.

Ken Jennings ‘Anointed’ Successor

The National Enquirer jumped the gun when it claimed Ken Jennings had been anointed the new host. The tabloid said Trebek recommended Jennings for the job, which made him “ a shoo-in for the gig!” For many, Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings is the obvious choice. Gossip Cop busted this story because Trebek was still hosting at the time. No official decision had been made as to the future of the program. As it stands today, no official successor has been named.

Jennings’ Tweets Ruins Jeopardy! Dreams?

Jennings was the first of a few different guest hosts brought in at the start of 2021. When some controversial tweets came to light, his permanent status got thrown into, sigh, jeopardy. According to OK!, Jennings was trying to parlay his interim hosting gig into a permanent one. A source said “Alex had suggested Ken as his replacement before he passed away. So when he begins taping his live shows, he will do so knowing he had Alex’s blessing.” The tabloid called him a “controversial choice,” however, after some unsavory tweets of Jennings came to light. Jennings has made some off-color jokes in the past which some say should preclude him from hosting the show.

Scrambling For A New Host

The National Enquirer, never one to downplay an incident, used these tweets in a story about Jennings “begging the bosses to give him one last chance.” In this story, a source said “the end is near” for Jennings’ hope of becoming the host of Jeopardy!, and “he’s basically begging not to be fired!” Gossip Cop busted this story because Jennings doesn’t need to beg for anything. He’s already hosting multiple game shows and is a successful author and podcast host. Furthermore, the bigger Jeopardy! scandal at the time was the choice to have Dr. Oz come in as a guest host.

Host Matthew McConaughey?

In one of the more outlandish theories, the National Enquirer claimed Matthew McConaughey was “the next big game show host.” The Lone Star star “is smart and has a down-home likability that fans naturally gravitate to” a TV insider said, and added, “besides that, people know him from his TV commercials.” The tabloid said, “ if Drew Carey could make the transition from TV sitcom star to ‘The Price is Right‘ host, Matthew McConaughey could certainly take over for Alex Trebek!” A rep for McConaughey told Gossip Cop “while it’s nice, it’s not true.” McConaughey’s plate is already very full without adding the colossal commitment of Jeopardy!.

Only time will tell who becomes the new permanent host of Jeopardy!, but you can rest assured the tabloids won’t hesitate to publish loads of bogus possibilities between now and then.