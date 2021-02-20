‘Jeopardy!’ Producers Searching For New Permanent Host After Latest Controversy

Though Jeopardy! is rotating through a lineup of guest hosts before naming the successor to the late Alex Trebek, a new report says that the search for a permanent host just got a whole lot more complicated. Ken Jennings, the previous frontrunner for the gig, is on thin ice, show sources say, and now the hunt is on for someone less controversial. Here’s what we know.

‘Jeopardy!’ Needs A New Host

“Jammed Jennings Begs For ‘Jeopardy!’ Job” declares the National Enquirer. The former champion “is about to get the boot as Alex Trebek’s Jeopardy! successor,” the outlet says, “and he’s begging the bosses to give him one last chance.” Show insiders reveal to the magazine that Jennings “realizes the end is near and has set up meetings to convince producers” that he deserves another shot. “He’s basically begging not to be fired!” a source explains.

Between Jennings own poorly received tweets and his defense of his widely disliked podcast partner, the insiders say that his “loose cannon” status has irked producers. “Ken’s comments stunned producers and alienated the public,” a snitch says. “It’s unfortunate, because they had such high hopes for him and he was Alex’s choice to succeed him.”

Though Ken Jennings has since apologized for his remarks, it still looks bad for him, the outlet concludes. “Honestly, Ken’s awkwardness on the air and questionable comments have left Jeopardy! fans cold,” an insider says. “Ken can beg all he wants — but the feeling is he’s toast!”

What’s Going On With Ken Jennings?

It’s frankly a little surprising to hear a new rumor about the question over who will succeed Alex Trebek at this point. Jeopardy!, surprisingly, is no stranger to controversy amongst its next lineup of hosts, but Ken Jennings hasn’t received quite as much flak recently as another guest host. While Jennings’ comments on Twitter weren’t exactly well-received, there’s been far more furor lately over the fact that the controversial Dr. Oz will be one of the future hosts. Heck, even Katie Couric is getting scrutinized for some of her past comments before she’s even hosted. Neither of those stars have had any changes to their planned runs as guest hosts, and we doubt Jennings will either.

Jennings, in fact, just wrapped up his stint as host as planned, handing off the role to the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards. Despite the fact that there was some understandable fall off after Trebek’s final shows aired, Jennings kept Jeopardy! at the top of the ratings for syndicated TV, and fan reaction has been extremely positive. He’s even still got the best odds according to a number of betting websites, which we actually trust more than the Enquirer.

Who Knows Who The Next Host Will Be?

The tabloid has an awful track record when it comes to syndicated TV. It previously reported that Matthew McConaughey was a frontrunner for the job of permanent host, which the actor’s own rep dismissed. It’s also falsely claimed that Steve Harvey was in jeopardy of losing his job as host of Family Feud due to FCC complaints, which couldn’t be farther from the truth.

The producers of Jeopardy! have been careful not to announce a replacement for Trebek, but Jennings remains the obvious choice. We don’t think there’s any real truth to the Enquirer‘s report.

