‘Jeopardy!’ Forced To Clarify Rules After Fans Complain Of Contestant’s ‘Annoying’ Answer Style

A Jeopardy! contestant’s unconventional way of phrasing his answers has caused him to run afoul of the trivia game show’s formidable fans, ultimately resulting in the show clarifying its most famous rule. Matt Amodio may be riding high on a nine-game winning streak, but that doesn’t mean fans of the long-running game show are forgiving of his “annoying” answer style.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Seethe Over Contestant’s Answer Format

While there are a few rules to remember, Jeopardy!’s most famous rule is that every answer has to be in the form of a question. One contestant, who’s sitting pretty atop $310,000 after a nine-game winning streak, has seemingly taken advantage of the specific, yet malleable rule. Matt Amodio might be one of the top Jeopardy! players, and fans, of all time, but that doesn’t mean other fans are crazy about the way he answers questions.

Amodio has a habit of using the word “what’s” in each of his answers, whether or not it’s grammatically correct. He uses “what’s” when referring to a person or even multiples, which has been driving fans of the game show absolutely nuts. Many of them have taken to Twitter to decry the Jeopardy! champion and their dislike for him is definitely something to behold.

The Tweets Say It All

Who is the single most unwatchable champion in #Jeopardy history? Answer: What is Matt. — Andy (@MiamiDadeRaised) July 28, 2021

Can’t stand another night of watching Matt start every question with “what’s” on #jeopardy. It’s like nails on a chalkboard. pic.twitter.com/skEt2I8Jvz — Melissa B | Sports Nutritionist (@mbouf) July 27, 2021

Every time Matt says "What's" instead of Who when the respose is a person…

Every time Matt gets the Daily Double…

Every time Matt rings in… #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/HpFkz6H7Cd — Aaron Peck (@Peckapalooza) July 27, 2021

I’m starting a https://t.co/LEzzvZKKNj petition for jeopardy to start docking Matt points every time he says “what’s” followed by something plural or a person pic.twitter.com/XqVK5glN3s — Orion Donovan-Smith (@orionds) July 30, 2021

The responses to Amodio’s unique answer style continued to pour in, and the tweets just became more and more negative.

It is who Matt. WHOOOOO #Jeopardy — BexcellenceK (@Jasonreloaded) July 28, 2021

Does this Matt character think he can be the first guy to make "What's" a thing on Jeopardy? It's "What is," Matt. Now move along. #JEOPARDY pic.twitter.com/gPdW3dYBti — Kelly V (@KellyV99297489) July 26, 2021

Not Technically Breaking The Rules, Just Bad Grammar

Eventually, someone on the show must have taken notice of the overwhelmingly negative response since Jeopardy!’s Twitter page addressed the mild controversy. “What’s up with Matt Amodio? A lot of “what’s” in his responses — and that’s totally acceptable!” the show tweeted.

What’s up with Matt Amodio? A lot of “what’s” in his responses — and that’s totally acceptable!



Read more about other Jeopardy! rules here: https://t.co/6Ld05LMRR4 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 2, 2021

Amodio himself also commented on the minor scandal, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I do hear some people say that it’s disrespectful to the game, and I would counter that if there was a Jeopardy! fan club ranking, I think I would have a strong case to be number one Jeopardy! fan. I live and breathe the show, I love every aspect of it, and so I’m definitely not doing it out of any disrespect or undermining of the show.”

He also added that he hoped “nobody’s offended by it,” but it’s obviously a little too late for that. Luckily Jeopardy! fans have proven that they’re quick to find a new contestant to rally their hate around, so Amodio won’t be in the hot seat for too long.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Blast Show For Using Outdated, Offensive Medical Term



LeVar Burton’s Debut As ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Breaks Record, But Not For What You’d Think



‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Makes Touching Tribute To Alex Trebek On Significant Day



‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Stuns Fans After Eerie Prediction Comes True



Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost