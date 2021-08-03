‘Jeopardy!’ Forced To Clarify Rules After Fans Complain Of Contestant’s ‘Annoying’ Answer Style

A Jeopardy! contestant’s unconventional way of phrasing his answers has caused him to run afoul of the trivia game show’s formidable fans, ultimately resulting in the show clarifying its most famous rule. Matt Amodio may be riding high on a nine-game winning streak, but that doesn’t mean fans of the long-running game show are forgiving of his “annoying” answer style.
While there are a few rules to remember, Jeopardy!’s most famous rule is that every answer has to be in the form of a question. One contestant, who’s sitting pretty atop $310,000 after a nine-game winning streak, has seemingly taken advantage of the specific, yet malleable rule. Matt Amodio might be one of the top Jeopardy! players, and fans, of all time, but that doesn’t mean other fans are crazy about the way he answers questions.
Amodio has a habit of using the word “what’s” in each of his answers, whether or not it’s grammatically correct. He uses “what’s” when referring to a person or even multiples, which has been driving fans of the game show absolutely nuts. Many of them have taken to Twitter to decry the Jeopardy! champion and their dislike for him is definitely something to behold.
The Tweets Say It All
The responses to Amodio’s unique answer style continued to pour in, and the tweets just became more and more negative.
Not Technically Breaking The Rules, Just Bad Grammar
Eventually, someone on the show must have taken notice of the overwhelmingly negative response since Jeopardy!’s Twitter page addressed the mild controversy. “What’s up with Matt Amodio? A lot of “what’s” in his responses — and that’s totally acceptable!” the show tweeted.
Amodio himself also commented on the minor scandal, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I do hear some people say that it’s disrespectful to the game, and I would counter that if there was a Jeopardy! fan club ranking, I think I would have a strong case to be number one Jeopardy! fan. I live and breathe the show, I love every aspect of it, and so I’m definitely not doing it out of any disrespect or undermining of the show.”
He also added that he hoped “nobody’s offended by it,” but it’s obviously a little too late for that. Luckily Jeopardy! fans have proven that they’re quick to find a new contestant to rally their hate around, so Amodio won’t be in the hot seat for too long.
