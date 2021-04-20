‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Revolt Against Guest Host Joe Buck, Call For Fan Favorite Instead

Sports announcer Joe Buck has been tapped to guest host Jeopardy! over the summer, but not all fans of the long-running trivia game show will be happy to see him behind the iconic podium. Many have been quite open online about their scorn for Buck and have called for another entertainment icon to take his place instead.

Although sports fans enjoyed having Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers guest host Jeopardy!, that welcome hasn’t been extended to another sports legend, play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, who will be filling in as temporary host over the summer. Fans of the trivia game show have been eagerly awaiting each new announcement of the next guest host, but many have expressed their disappointment that Buck was chosen.

Joe Buck is going to guest host Jeopardy. Might as well just cancel it altogether. — Dr. Mooody (@littlemoooody) April 19, 2021

So we're all in agreement that we riot if Joe Buck is named permanent host of Jeopardy, right? — Brooks (@Brooks4Real) April 17, 2021

In between general complaints about Buck leading the show and the possibility of him being named permanent host, some insisted that the perfect full-time host was right under the producers’ noses. A grassroots campaign calling for Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton to lead the show has gained steam over the past few months. Burton even tweeted a link to the Change.org petition that had already been signed by thousands of fans calling for him to be instated as permanent host. Many fans took to Twitter to complain that Buck had been chosen as a guest host while Burton hadn’t.

How Joe Buck was selected as a #Jeopardy guest host: pic.twitter.com/dKdDklMi2w — Markis (@_MarkWithAnM) April 17, 2021

Look, if @Jeopardy hires a host without giving @levarburton a chance, especially after letting Joe Buck host, I'm done with that show. But you don't have to take my word for it 😂 — Trab (@YellowNo2Pencil) April 17, 2021

Jeopardy! fans will have some time to come to grips with Buck’s appointment as temporary host since his stint isn’t expected to come until sometime in the summer, though the exact date hasn’t been set yet. There’s also still a chance for Burton to guest host the show, as well. Since there’s been no word yet on who the permanent host to replace the late Alex Trebek, it’s still anybody’s game at this point.

