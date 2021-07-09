‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Puzzled Over Easy Final Jeopardy Clue

The Jeopardy! faithful are up in arms over a very easy Final Jeopardy clue. What was the gimme question? Gossip Cop has the lowdown.

‘The’ Easiest Question Ever

The July 6 episode of Jeopardy! ended on a bit of a whimper. The Final Jeopardy category was “Colleges and Universities,” and guest host Dr. Sanjay Gupta read out the following clue:

“In 2019 this public university attempted to trademark the word “the” for use on clothing and hats.”

Fans of the NCAA or Key and Peele were stunned, as the question could only be “what is ‘The’ Ohio State University?” All three contestants answered correctly, adding to champion Courtney Shah’s seven-day total of $118.558. Many called it the easiest question ever, and took to Twitter to rejoice and complain.

As an Ohio State fan, I can say that this was the easiest final Jeopardy question ever. 😄 — Tim Bussey (@TimBussey2) July 7, 2021

Another felt this question marked a dip in quality for the iconic game show. Gossip Cop wouldn’t go this far, but clearly, the ease of this clue struck a nerve.

The JEOPARDY show is no longer the show of the past, for the questions are way too easy – It was the easiest Final Jeopardy answer that fans had EVER seen, making them pissed off & angry – Why are they coming up with such easy questions, is the question at hand? — charles benjamin (@chaleeboh3131) July 8, 2021

Guest host Gupta, a graduate of rival school the University of Michigan, chimed in as well.

I won’t lie – I kept a straight face, but last night’s Final @Jeopardy! was a tough one for me to read out loud! @UMich #gobluehttps://t.co/sVYAYY5ZMh — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) July 7, 2021

Was It Too Easy?

For college football fans, this was definitely an easy win. That hunch is seemingly confirmed by all three contestants getting the question correct.

However, Gossip Cop has a hunch that this wasn’t quite as simple as it seemed. Sports categories have perplexed contestants in the past. Keep in mind that Jeopardy! asks as many questions about opera and genetics as it does about colleges and football.

Back in 2018, the football category completely stumped the contestants. Alex Trebek, demonstrating why he was such a brilliant host, started making jokes over their lack of expertise.

Bearing this famous gaffe in mind, it’s easy to see why producers would feel the Ohio State answer would be a fitting finale. Given the amount of outrage that’s erupted, we doubt they would do it again.

What’s In-Store?

Everyone’s keeping a closer eye on Jeopardy! these days as well all anxiously await who will be named the new permanent host. LeVar Burton, the fan-favorite choice, will be behind the lectern from July 26 to July 30. Only time will tell how he does, and what kind of Final Jeopardy clues he will have to read out.

