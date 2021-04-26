’Jeopardy!’ Fans Love Anderson Cooper, What That Means For Another Fan Favorite’s Chances

Anderson Cooper’s second week as guest host of Jeopardy! is off to a fantastic start, leading some fans to believe that the news anchor has what it takes to fill the shoes of the late, great Alex Trebek. Though he was admittedly nervous before stepping behind the podium for the first time, Cooper performed like a true professional, which left some fans so impressed, they’re calling for him to be made permanent host.

Anderson Cooper The New ‘Jeopardy!’ Fan Favorite

There are a number of serious contenders for the chance to take on Alex Trebek’s iconic role as host of Jeopardy!, and fans seem to be torn between several amazing options. Anderson Cooper kicks off his second week guest hosting the show, and his experience sitting behind the news desk has clearly given him an edge on the competition.

In a promo for his two-week guest hosting stint, Cooper admitted that he’d been a fan of Jeopardy! since he was in high school. He also took a moment to brag about winning Celebrity Jeopardy! two times, though his newest role on the hit trivia game show left the veteran news anchor “nervous.” Despite his nerves, however, Cooper got off to a strong start, which left a great impression on audiences. Several Jeopardy! fans took to Twitter to delight over Cooper’s initial run.

Great job by Anderson Cooper guest hosting jeopardy tonight. My favorite guest host so far. https://t.co/ndtXa4QRnH — Mary McManus (@MaryMcManus5) April 19, 2021

I'm in heaven. Anderson Cooper hosting Jeopardy. Two of my favorite things! #Jeopardy — Mary Beth Griffin (@IamMBGee) April 19, 2021

Even people who were rooting for another fan favorite, actor LeVar Burton, to take over the show had to admit that Cooper did an excellent job. That didn’t mean that they were giving up on Burton, who has been announced as the final guest host for the show after a grassroots campaign called on producers to include him in the lineup. Aaron Rodgers is also still in the running, and he’s confessed that he’d love the chance to take on the role of host full-time. His fans were equally passionate in their support for the Green Bay Packers quarterback but couldn’t help but admire Cooper.

Anderson Cooper is a great guest host. LeVar Burton should be the permanent host. #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/BVL9cH52ap — BroadStBoss (@BroadStBoss) April 19, 2021

I really liked Aaron Rodgers as “Jeopardy” host and he clearly worked hard at it, but Anderson Cooper is instantly, effortlessly great at this. — Jeff Jensen (@EWDocJensen) April 20, 2021

The competition heats up with each guest host, and it’s obvious that each person angling to become the new host is giving it their all. It’ll be almost sad when the rotation of guest hosts comes to an end. The show lost a legend after Trebek’s death, but his love for the show has clearly inspired some of the best episodes that Jeopardy! has produced in a long time.

