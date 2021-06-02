‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Lose It Over New Guest Host

Jeopardy! fans have a new favorite guest host, and it’s an actress who is known to be a total brainiac. Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik has been killing it during her guest hosting stint on the hit trivia game show, with some fans saying she’d make the perfect permanent host. The Blossom star has certainly made an impression on fans to stand out from a large crowd of similarly strong contenders to lead the long-running game show.

Mayim Bialik’s First Week On ‘Jeopardy!’ Off To A Strong Start

As Jeopardy! works its way through the bevy of guest hosts tapped to fill the late Alex Trebek’s shoes as host of the iconic program, there have definitely been some standouts and duds among that lengthy list of people. Former contestants and viewers alike complained about Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run on the show, with many calling for a boycott of the show during his brief tenure.

Other guest hosts, like Katie Couric and CNN’s Anderson Cooper, underperformed in the ratings, which might come as a surprise since both have serious experience on TV. There have also been some guest hosts who have done surprisingly well in both the ratings and on social media. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers produced a small bump in ratings after his two-week stint hosting the show, and his reception on social media was incredibly warm, unlike Fox sports analyst Joe Buck’s.

Fans didn’t hold back about their distaste for Buck online, with many people calling for LeVar Burton to host the show. A grassroots campaign calling for the Reading Rainbow host to permanently Jeopardy! thanks to the actor’s numerous contributions to pop culture was partially successful. Burton was added to the guest host roster and will be the final temporary host later this summer.

With that many strong contenders, it’s easy for most to get lost in the crowd. Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik is clearly not one to get lost in the crowd, however. Bialik’s episodes began premiering on May 31, and fans are already singing her praises not even half-way through her first week. One person tweeted, “I really liked Mayim Bialik on #Jeopardy. … She actually reminded me a bit of a female Alex Trebek, which is high praise.”

Could Bialik Be The Perfect Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Producers Have Been Searching For?

Bialik, in addition to her acting career, has also earned a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA, cementing her status as one of the brainiest guest hosts to have the honor of leading the show from behind the iconic podium. Bialik herself acknowledged that it was an “honor” to serve on the show, explaining in a clip promoting her episodes, “This is such an iconic and unbelievable piece of our collective culture, to be considered to be part of it really in any way, it’s an immense honor.” Obviously Bialik is taking her role very seriously, which is making a great impression on fans of the show. Who knows, she may even overtake Burton as the top contender for the Jeopardy! throne.

