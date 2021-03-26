‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Out Producers For Controversial Guest Host, Here’s Who They Want To Replace Him

Jeopardy! has been rotating through a series of guest hosts in the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek’s death. Fans have been pushing for one familiar face to take over the role as permanent host of the iconic trivia game show, but they’re also pushing back at producers over the choice of one temporary host.

Dr. Oz Sparks ‘Jeopardy!’ Boycott, Demands For New Host

The hashtag “BoycottJeopardy” began trending on Twitter the same day that Dr. Mehmet Oz took his turn behind the podium. The choice of the TV doctor as a guest host for the show was widely criticized by both fans and former contestants alike. In the weeks after Dr. Oz was announced as guest host, over 500 people who had appeared on the game show as contestants signed an open letter to executive producer Mike Richards. The letter called him, and other producers, out for having a guest host who stood “in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for.”

A Familiar Face Tops Fans’ Dream Host List

The opposition to Dr. Oz as guest host has inspired some fans to seriously consider who they’d approve of seeing host the show on a permanent basis. One name that comes up again and again is Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton. Already, a Change.org petition has gained over 100,000 signatures requesting Burton replace the incomparable Alex Trebek as host. Burton has expressed his gratitude for the support he’s received and even tweeted out a link to the petition, which would indicate he’s very much interested in the position.

Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support! 🙏🏾♥️



Petition · Make LeVar Burton the next host of Jeopardy! · https://t.co/60lC1WCD61 https://t.co/QFxedpuWpU — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 12, 2020

Burton has not been on the show as a guest host, despite the widespread clamor for him from fans. There’s been no word yet on who the eventual permanent host of the show will be. Ken Jennings has long been rumored to be the top choice to take over Jeopardy!, but several controversies may have soured his chances. Tabloids have also chattered about Katie Couric’s chances of taking on the job, but those sort of outlets are wrong too often to be trusted.

