‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Blast Show For Using Outdated, Offensive Medical Term

Some Jeopardy! fans are upset with the long-running game show after a clue used outdated medical terminology that they found offensive. Many took to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their displeasure with how the clue was phrased and the incorrect implications it made about the very real people who suffered from the associated disorder.

Today Show star Savannah Guthrie was guest hosting Jeopardy! when she read a clue to the category called Plain-Named Maladies. “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small,” read the clue. The correct answer was “What is the heart?”

The phrasing of the question caught some viewers’ attention, but not in a good way. A large number of fans took to Twitter to express displeasure with the inaccurate information the clue contained. “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome,” otherwise known as POTS, is a condition that affects the way blood travels through the body and can cause dizziness when standing.

This condition often affects young women and can cause an elevated heart rate, extreme fatigue and lightheadedness as other common symptoms. There is no medical evidence to support the debunked idea that POTS is associated with a smaller heart, which fans were quick to point out. The fans also blasted the Jeopardy! show writers for referring to the condition as “Grinch Syndrome,” the Dr. Seuss character whose undersized heart grew three sizes.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Not Impressed By Inaccurate Clue

One fan took to Twitter and wrote, “hey @jeopardy this isn’t accurate at all. would love some pots representation and awareness but this ain’t it my dude.” They added in a second tweet, “my heart is normal sized!!!!!!! (don’t listen to my exes or jeopardy).” Others were slightly more serious, but just as upset with the trivia game show for its offensiveness and inaccuracy. Considering the fact that many people who recover from COVID-19 have been afflicted with POTS symptoms, this slip-up seems even more egregious to some.

The @Jeopardy writers are the real grinches. Tighten it up and get it together. You are an embarrassment. #longcovid #POTS pic.twitter.com/Ha2oGI2gBd — Jared Smith (@jaredsv2) June 22, 2021

There is no evidence that heart size it correlated to POTs. I cannot believe Alex Trebek would have let this through. Apologize – on air – and do better with your research. — Sandy (@NatureGirlTech) June 22, 2021

This appeared on Jeopardy tonight. Grinch syndrome is an offensive term. Can you imagine Jeopardy making light of cancer or MS patients with a "funny" name for their debilitating health condition? Not acceptable. We'd love to see real questions about the autonomic nervous system. pic.twitter.com/kqetij1Jwx — Dysautonomia Intl. (@Dysautonomia) June 22, 2021

Less Than 24 Hours Before Apology

The Twitter account for the game show released a tweet in response to the overwhelming censure from fans. A day after the offending episode aired, the account tweeted, “Yesterday’s program included a clue about postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). After hearing from the community, we found we used an outdated and inaccurate term for this disorder, and we apologize.”

Some fans were no doubt hurt by the outdated terminology, which was why this sincere admission of fault and apology from the show was so necessary and so appreciated. Hopefully, the show will make sure to double-check their clues to ensure there are no more hurt feelings.

