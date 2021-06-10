‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Blast Contestants, Calling Them ‘Worst Showing Ever’

Some Jeopardy! fans are up in arms after all three contestants on a recent episode of the popular trivia game show got a very basic question about American history incorrect. Since fans of the show aren’t known for keeping their opinions about contestants, or guest hosts for that matter, to themselves, many of them took to Twitter in droves to condemn the Jeopardy! hopefuls for their woeful lack of historical knowledge.

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Flop On Easy Historical Quote

During an episode guest hosted by Big Bang Theory star and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, all three Jeopardy! contestants blew what should have been an easy Double Jeopardy question. Contestant Robin Lozano chose the “Quotations” category during a round of Double Jeopardy for $800. Bialik gamely read out the clue, “‘Government of the people, by the people, for the people’ is from the end of this brief but powerful speech.”

For several seconds, there was nothing but silence from all three contestants before the buzzer sounded, alerting them that time was up. Neither Lozano nor her two other competitors, Kevin Hirsh and Dominic Rios knew the answer, so Bialik had to inform them that the famous quote came from Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, which is one of the most famous speeches in American history. Fans at home definitely were not impressed by the competitors’ lack of knowledge on the subject and didn’t hold back their displeasure on social media.

Not Knowing The Gettysburg Address Doesn’t Fly With Fans

“Not know the Gettysburg Address?? Worst showing ever,” one person tweeted, adding, “None of these 3 deserved to win tonight. If they’d been asked to add 3 + 2, they’d have looked around like confused squirrels. Jeopardy screeners – do better!!”

Another Twitter user commented, “I’m gonna pretend like I just didn’t see ALL THREE contestants miss ‘the Gettysburg Address’ just now.” The disappointment is strong with this one. Another person bypassed furious altogether and landed right in “sad,” writing, “Wow, no one knew The Gettysburg Address. That made me sad.” They weren’t the only ones disappointed that such an iconic and historical speech wasn’t recognized.

I'm a Brit now living in the US and even I knew that Gettysburg Address answer #Jeopardy — Jeremy Griffiths🔰 (@ElvisBadgerchap) June 1, 2021

At Least One Person Isn’t Taking It Too Seriously

Viewers weren’t the only ones disappointed about the contestants not getting the answer right. Contestant Dominic Rios acknowledged the slip on Twitter, poking fun at himself for missing what should have been an easy answer.

Category:

Odd Pairings



Clue:

Madagascar & The Gettysburg Address



Response:

What are two things that I’ll never live down 😂#jeopardy https://t.co/VpnXwQCODK — Dominic Anthony, M.Ed. (@thedomorama) June 6, 2021

He seems to be taking the negative attention from Jeopardy! fans in stride. After all, he was the one who got the chance to appear on the long-running program, so even if he didn’t walk away the victor, it was an experience that very few are privileged enough to have. Another contestant also found himself being scorned by fans of the show after he was visibly downcast after a tough loss during the Final Jeopardy round.

He was decried as a sore loser, despite the fact that he did nothing to gain that reputation than look slightly sad after coming so close to winning. Fans were also divided about another recent contestant, a woman whose quirky faces and over-the-top reactions garnered both love and hate from viewers. With a fanbase as passionate as Jeopardy!, it’s obvious they won’t start holding anything back anytime soon.

