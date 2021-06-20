‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Stuns Fans After Eerie Prediction Comes True

A recent victorious Jeopardy! contestant has freaked out fans of the long-running game show after she proved she predicted her exact winning amount. It was supposed to be just a soothing exercise to calm her nerves before the show, but it turned into so much more.

Contestant Correctly Predicts Win On ‘Jeopardy!’ Down To The Winning Amount

Jeopardy! fans have come to expect quite a lot from the show’s champions, but clairvoyance wasn’t on the list…until now that is. Katie Sekelsky, the most recent multi-win champion who works as a graphic designer in Kent, Ohio, made an amazing reveal on Twitter. She shared an image of a doodle she’d drawn the night before she taped the show alongside a still of herself from the game show.

She tweeted, “The night before my first @Jeopardy taping, I was alone in the hotel, trying to calm down and ‘visualizing’ a win. I sketched myself at a podium, with a winning-type dollar amount. And that winning-type dollar amount was $19,201. This is real.” Why is that amount so significant? Well, that just happens to be the actual number Sekelsky earned to walk away as the champion.

Weirdly enough, she’d totally forgotten that she’d drawn that amount the night before her first taping. The doodle she’d made to help ease her nerves was the last thing on her mind, she insisted. “This was not on my mind at all while wagering. I was just betting what I needed to in case Erin bet everything and got it right,” she wrote in a reply to her original tweet.

The night before my first @Jeopardy taping, I was alone in the hotel, trying to calm down and "visualizing" a win. I sketched myself at a podium, with a winning-type dollar amount.



And that winning-type dollar amount was $19,201. This is real. pic.twitter.com/a6nQZtCs1n — Katie Sekelsky (@Sekelsky) June 16, 2021

She also listed a few people who could verify that she’d sent them the doodle long before her winning appearance on Jeopardy! in a display of the concept “trust, but verify.” Her friends would likely be more than willing to back up Sekelsky’s claims. She credited her eerily accurate prediction to studying wager strategies for over a year, a skill that came in very handy.

Unfortunately, Sekelsky’s powers of clairvoyance didn’t help her out during Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy segment. She incorrectly guessed the Pixar-themed clue was Osmosis Jones instead of the correct answer, Buzz Lightyear. That ended her winning streak, but something tells us fans of the hit trivia game show will be thinking of her for a very long time.

Intense Fans Make For Interesting Takes

Considering the great passion fans have shown in the past towards contestants, it’s not surprising that Sekelsky went to extreme lengths to prove she really did predict her winning amount. Fans of the show are notorious for letting contestants and guest hosts alike know exactly what they think of them. Twitter users were furious with one contestant after he appeared visibly downcast after another contestant pulled off an impressive win.

Yet another contestant divided fans with some loving the quirky, expressive faces she made during her time on the show while others absolutely couldn’t stand her. More recently, fans have expressed largely negative reactions to current guest host Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie. With a fan base as intense as this one, there’s very little they don’t feel strongly about.

