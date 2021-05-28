‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Controversy, Will Smith’s Divorce Ultimatum, And This Week’s Celeb Stories

With the end of May and Memorial Day just around the corner, plenty of folks have been taking it easy this week. In Hollywood, however, the tabloids and paparazzi never sleep. Gossip Cop has stayed busy reporting on a number of rumors and news stories this week — here’s what you may have missed.

(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Could Divorce, Go ‘Separate Ways’ Over Her Latest Confession

Jada Pinkett Smith has been beyond forthcoming about her relationship with her husband, but according to this report, she went a little too far when she opened up about their experience with polyamory. This is what’s going on with the famous couple.

(Ryan J. Thompson/Shutterstock.com)

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Out Contestant’s Controversial Reaction To Tough Loss

Jeopardy! is currently moving through its Tournament of Champions, but the final showdown seemed uncomfortable for both the contestants and viewers alike. “Congrats Veronica. You were GREAT. But Ryan?” one commenter wrote. “Glad he lost.” Here’s what went down during the tournament.

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Meghan McCain Reportedly ‘Stormed’ Out Of Meeting With ABC President After She Condemned ‘Toxic’ Personal Attacks On ‘The View’

During an emergency meeting about the show’s increasingly confrontational tone, McCain reportedly felt attacked and left the meeting early. Here’s the latest on the spicy situation.

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

‘Disgraced’ Ellen DeGeneres Can’t Get A-Lister Guests For Final Season Of Talk Show?

After announcing that she’d be ending her show, Ellen DeGeneres is now apparently struggling to book anyone for the final episodes. “She’s lost a lot of her A-list supporters,” an insider says. “Many of the big stars don’t want anything to do with her since she’s been disgraced.” This is what we found when we looked into the claim.

(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Loretta Lynn, 89, ‘Totally Batty’ And Becoming A Hoarder

The country icon turned one of her properties into a museum, but one source says that her current living space looks more like a overly full warehouse instead of a home. Apparently, there’s more junk than there is floorspace. We checked on Lynn in an investigation of our own here.

(Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com)

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Couldn’t Stop Fighting Over His ‘Junk Food Benders,’ Two A Day Big Mac Habit?

Before they publicly announced their divorce, it seems as though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a number of fights over West’s reportedly troublesome diet. The rapper’s love of McDonald’s is legendary, but it apparently was a major sticking point in his marriage. We looked into the report here.

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Tori Spelling Near ‘Breakdown’ After Being Cut Of Inheritance And ‘BH90210’ Cancellation?

Tori Spelling’s financial issues aren’t exactly a secret, and there was quite a bit of talk about the fact that the vast majority of her late father’s fortune went to her mother instead of her. Rumors say that Spelling could be in trouble after her brief stint back on TV came to a close. Here’s what’s going on with the actress and reality star.