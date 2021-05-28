Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Dolly Parton in all white, with her mouth agape Celebrities Report: Dolly Parton’s Wedding Anniversary Was Terrible As She Fears It Could Be Last With Husband

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean will soon celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary. Good for them! One report says it was a dour occasion, however, as Parton fears it will be their last. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Dolly’s Disaster Anniversary’ The National Enquirer, Dolly Parton, and Carl Dean “marked their 55th wedding anniversary May 30, but the […]

 by Matthew Radulski
close up of Will Smith in a plaid jacket News ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Controversy, Will Smith’s Divorce Ultimatum, And This Week’s Celeb Stories

With the end of May and Memorial Day just around the corner, plenty of folks have been taking it easy this week. In Hollywood, however, the tabloids and paparazzi never sleep. Gossip Cop has stayed busy reporting on a number of rumors and news stories this week — here’s what you may have missed. Will […]

 by Griffin Matis
Kristen Bell playfully pouts over her shoulder while wearing a black dress News Kristen Bell’s Sexy Swimsuit Is The Perfect Homage To Julia Roberts’ Most Iconic Role

Kristen Bell’s two-toned, knit swimsuit is giving us major Pretty Woman vibes. The sexy, cut-out suit is the perfect nod to Julia Roberts’ character’s iconic outfit. Bell is the epitome of carefree summer in her latest snap thanks to this flirty, fun swimwear.  Kristen Bell Is Definitely Summer Ready While out on a girls’ trip […]

 by Brianna Morton
Michelle Obama giving a speech Celebrities Michelle Obama Thinks Barack ‘Cheated’ Her Into Giving Up Her Career To Be A Mother?

Does Michelle Obama resent Barack for forcing her to give up her career ambitions to raise their kids? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is checking back in on the rumor. Michelle Obama ‘Never Wanted To Be A Mom’? Twelve months ago, the Globe reported that Michelle Obama […]

 by Ariel Gordon
News

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Controversy, Will Smith’s Divorce Ultimatum, And This Week’s Celeb Stories

G
Griffin Matis
12:00 pm, May 28, 2021
close up of Will Smith in a plaid jacket
(Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro/Shutterstock.com)

With the end of May and Memorial Day just around the corner, plenty of folks have been taking it easy this week. In Hollywood, however, the tabloids and paparazzi never sleep. Gossip Cop has stayed busy reporting on a number of rumors and news stories this week — here’s what you may have missed.

Will Smith kissing Jada Pinkett on the cheek
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Could Divorce, Go ‘Separate Ways’ Over Her Latest Confession

Jada Pinkett Smith has been beyond forthcoming about her relationship with her husband, but according to this report, she went a little too far when she opened up about their experience with polyamory. This is what’s going on with the famous couple.

Jeopardy! podiums
(Ryan J. Thompson/Shutterstock.com)

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Out Contestant’s Controversial Reaction To Tough Loss

Jeopardy! is currently moving through its Tournament of Champions, but the final showdown seemed uncomfortable for both the contestants and viewers alike. “Congrats Veronica. You were GREAT. But Ryan?” one commenter wrote. “Glad he lost.” Here’s what went down during the tournament.

Meghan McCain in a black coat
(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Meghan McCain Reportedly ‘Stormed’ Out Of Meeting With ABC President After She Condemned ‘Toxic’ Personal Attacks On ‘The View’

During an emergency meeting about the show’s increasingly confrontational tone, McCain reportedly felt attacked and left the meeting early. Here’s the latest on the spicy situation.

Ellen DeGeneres in a blue shirt
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

‘Disgraced’ Ellen DeGeneres Can’t Get A-Lister Guests For Final Season Of Talk Show?

After announcing that she’d be ending her show, Ellen DeGeneres is now apparently struggling to book anyone for the final episodes. “She’s lost a lot of her A-list supporters,” an insider says. “Many of the big stars don’t want anything to do with her since she’s been disgraced.” This is what we found when we looked into the claim.

Loretta Lynn in a gold dress
(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Loretta Lynn, 89, ‘Totally Batty’ And Becoming A Hoarder

The country icon turned one of her properties into a museum, but one source says that her current living space looks more like a overly full warehouse instead of a home. Apparently, there’s more junk than there is floorspace. We checked on Lynn in an investigation of our own here.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian together in 2014
(Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com)

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Couldn’t Stop Fighting Over His ‘Junk Food Benders,’ Two A Day Big Mac Habit?

Before they publicly announced their divorce, it seems as though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a number of fights over West’s reportedly troublesome diet. The rapper’s love of McDonald’s is legendary, but it apparently was a major sticking point in his marriage. We looked into the report here.

Tori Spelling smiling in a dress
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Tori Spelling Near ‘Breakdown’ After Being Cut Of Inheritance And ‘BH90210’ Cancellation?

Tori Spelling’s financial issues aren’t exactly a secret, and there was quite a bit of talk about the fact that the vast majority of her late father’s fortune went to her mother instead of her. Rumors say that Spelling could be in trouble after her brief stint back on TV came to a close. Here’s what’s going on with the actress and reality star.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.