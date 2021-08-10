‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Breaks Two Records At Once In Thrilling Performance

It was a wild day for the latest Jeopardy! superstar, Matt Amodio. Amodio lost about half his money on the Final Jeopardy! question, but he had more than enough to become a 14-day champion after defeating his two opponents. He also set two records in the process.

Amodio Is Now Fourth All-Time In Winnings, Fifth In Wins

With the win, Amodio’s 14-day total is now $440,600, passing David Madden for fourth all-time. That puts him in rarified air, with only three absolute legends ahead of him — though he admittedly has a long way to go to catch the next three. James Holzhauer is third with $2,912,216. Ken Jennings, who won a record 74 games in a row, sits in second with $4,370,700, and Brad Rutter still leads the all-time winnings list with $4,953,435.

Matt Amodio’s 14-day total of $440,600 makes him the 4th highest earner in Jeopardy! history (regular-season play)! pic.twitter.com/AM7qd9fne0 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 10, 2021

With his 14th win yesterday, Amodio moved into fifth all-time, landing behind Jennings, Holzhauer (32 wins), Julia Collins (20), and David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri (both at 19). At the rate Matt Amodio is going, he very well could be within striking distance of third place overall in wins by the end of the current season.

Burning Through Guest Hosts

What makes Amodio even more impressive is that he’s done with not one, but four different hosts. His streak started while Robin Roberts was guest-hosting, went all the way through fan-favorite LeVar Burton’s time at the podium, won every game David Faber hosted, and he’s now won at least one with the latest, and final, guest host, sportscaster Joe Buck. How many more he wins with Buck at the helm remains to be seen.

More News From Gossip Cop

How Latest Ken Jennings’ Twitter Controversy Might Affect His ‘Dreams’ Of Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Gig

Jeopardy!’ Fans Upset About New Host Front-Runner’s Lawsuit From His Previous Hosting Gig