Jenny McCarthy And Donnie Wahlberg Have ‘Baby Fever,’ Planning IVF Treatments?

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have been married since 2014, but could they be adding a new kid to their block? A while back, one tabloid reported the couple was planning on having their first child together after six years of marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

Donnie Wahlberg’s Got Baby Fever?

In November, OK! published a story saying McCarthy and Wahlberg were “flushed with baby fever.” Though the couple has a total of three kids from previous marriages, the outlet alleged they didn’t feel like their family was complete anymore and were telling their inner circle they wanted to have a baby. A secret source let it slip that McCarthy’s “maternal instincts [were] kicking up a notch.”

Donnie Wahlberg had apparently warmed up to the idea of becoming a dad again since all the kids are all grown up. As for how they planned to produce said child since McCarthy is 48 and her husband is 51, the source indicated the couple was looking into IVF. “She’s keen to make this happen sooner rather than later, so they may hurry and go the IVF route,” they said. The insider ended the article by telling the magazine the famous lovebirds would love to have a girl with “Jenny’s baby blue eyes.”

Is Jenny McCarthy Pregnant?

So since this story was originally reported over seven months ago and Jenny McCarthy is not pregnant, Gossip Cop is saying this story is false. Donnie Wahlberg surprised his wife, who is a judge on FOX’s Masked Singer, on last week’s episode. He was revealed to be “Cluedle-Doo,” the bedazzled chicken who popped up a few times this season to reveal facts about the contestants. During the episode, McCarthy wore a fitted pink suit that showed off her not-pregnant body.

As the article pointed out, McCarthy and Wahlberg have long been vocal about their satisfaction with the number of kids they have. In a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, the Blue Bloods actor called his wife the “best wife, stepmom and mother” before talking about themselves as stepparents. “We connect with our kids in ways that we haven’t connected with our own.”

This is not the first time the publication has touted false pregnancy rumors. In 2018, the outlet ran a story proclaiming Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were having a third baby to save their marriage. In 2020, it said Kate Hudson was expecting her fourth kid. A few months after that the rag alleged Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were “thrilled” about welcoming a new baby in 2021. Gossip Cop busted each story.

