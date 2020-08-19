Jennifer Lopez Upset Over Alex Rodriguez’s Spending Habits According To Report

Alex Rodriguez is blowing through his fortune, according to one tabloid, and Jennifer Lopez is worried. Were this rumor true, it could jeopardize the rumored purchase of the New York Mets. Gossip Cop is taking a closer look.
The latest report from The National Enquirer claims Rodriguez’s penchant for “living the high life” could spoil his and fiance Lopez’s attempt to purchase the New York Mets. “If Alex had his way” a so-called insider claims. “He’d be buying private houses all over the world and fancy cars every week.”
Lopez enjoys “how he showers her with gifts,” but “this frivolous attitude is starting to really upset her.” The article also cites a handful of lawsuits Rodriguez has been involved in involving his as further proof of his reckless spending, but lawsuits aren’t really purchases and are therefore not relevant. Lopez is now wary of his alleged spending because of her desire “to attract business partners for their staggering $1.7 billion bid” to buy the New York Mets and “build a sports-entertainment brand.”
Gossip Cop has determined this story is not true. While Rodriguez and Lopez are seeking investors to buy the New York Mets, there isn’t any indication that reckless spending is happening or would jeopardize the sale. All things look great on the homefront for Lopez and Rodriguez, as the two are very active on Instagram.
As for the rumor that Rodriguez is “buying private houses,” that is kind of true. Rodriguez and Lopez recently listed a Malibu home for $8 million and the couple recently purchased (together) a house on Star Island in Miami. If Lopez was really worried about going broke, it's unlikely she'd agree to jointly purchase the $40 million home on the exclusive enclave.
The Enquirer claims “their combined wealth is about $750 million” which honestly sounds a little low. While there’s little evidence that Rodriguez is blowing through his money, Gossip Cop would like to add that he’s probably good for it. Not including Lopez’s substantial fortune, endorsements, or his current commentary job, Rodriguez earned $448 million in his playing career. He could buy a brand new Bugatti every day for months on end with no issue.
Gossip Cop routinely busts stories from this tabloid about rifts between Rodriguez and Lopez. It claimed the two were too busy to get married. The couple was forced to postpone their wedding because of the pandemic.
Rodriguez was allegedly furious that Lopez still talks to Ben Affleck. Similarly, Lopez was furious that Rodriguez was flirting with other women. No furor existed between the two, nor does the new baby Lopez was supposed to have by now. This story about reckless spending is just another in a long line of nonsense.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.