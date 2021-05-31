Jennifer Lopez Thinks Alex Rodriguez ‘Used’ Her ‘For Money And Fame’ During Their Time Together?

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s breakup has taken the tabloid world by storm. This week, one gossip magazine is claiming the former baseball player used the Grammy-nominated performer for fame and fortune. Gossip Cop investigates.

J.Lo Fooled For Four Years?

OK!’s focused their attention this week on A-Rod and J-Lo with a cover alleging the former was “Used For Money and Fame.” An insider close to Rodriguez told the outlet that as much as seeing Lopez reunited with Ben Affleck “feels like a massive kick in the teeth,” the former New York Yankee is realizing his relationship with his fiance was a lie. “Their time together wasn’t anything like the fairy tale they tried to project to the world. Alex was more in love with the idea of them than the actual relationship itself.”

The report then goes on to assert the Lopez herself sensed his feelings were less than authentic. “When the cameras were on, Alex was this adoring partner who doted on Jen. But then he didn’t act like the same person once they were by themselves,” a new, yet equally secret source spilled. The magazine then charges that the ball player entered his relationship with the Hustlers star to rebrand himself after drug and cheating baseball scandals. After they went public, he was everywhere which apparently made Lopez feel used. “The spark was fading, and it seemed like Alex was more into the showbiz side of things than their romantic connection.”

We’ve Heard A Lot About Alex Rodriguez

If you read the article, the publication smartly uses the cover story to recount A-Rod and J.Lo’s relationship. They mention his previous womanizing ways, his many business opportunities, and appearances he made since they first got together. In doing so, the rag doesn’t really tell us anything new and gets to paint a false narrative over the relationship.

As for if Lopez felt “used” by her former fiance, she told Today’s Willie Geist in 2018, “He’s brought something to my life that I’ve never had before, which is an unconditional support and love, kind of a matching of twin souls,” she said. “That’s a different thing for me — now I know what it’s like to be with me. He works as much as I do, he’s kind of as driven as I am.” While they still ended up splitting, nothing points to it being a scam relationship.

J.Lo And A-Rod Rumors Are Wild

OK!’s batting average reporting on the former couple is not stellar. In October 2019, the outlet reported Lopez and Rodriguez were planning a $3 million wedding with a guest list of over 500 people. At the time, Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the couple, who called the story “ridiculous.” Earlier this year, the tabloid upped their wedding rumor game with a claim that the couple was now planning a $10 million wedding in Hawaii. Gossip Cop busted the report using the publication’s past transgressions against the couple.

