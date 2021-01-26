Jennifer Lopez Thinks Alex Rodriguez Is Fat? Wedding Plans In Trouble?

Alex Rodriguez is a three-time MVP who ranks at number four on the all-time home-run rankings. Despite finding incredible success as a professional athlete, tabloids treat him like he’s fat and lazy. Rodriguez may not look the same as he did when he won a world series, but Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram reveals he’s in fine shape.
Despite this obvious evidence that Lopez is still interested in Rodriguez, tabloids have a nasty habit of claiming his weight is destroying their relationship. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated that attacked the former Mariner’s weight and lifestyle.
According to the National Enquirer, Lopez was “grossed out by her Greek god turned slob.” The couple’s love life was “suffering right now” over his “man boobs and love handles.” Lopez, who is known for her beauty regimen, felt that Rodriguez’s weight would negatively affect her businesses. Gossip Cop busted this story because it’s just a degrading fat-shaming piece. The Gigli star loves Rodriguez and posts photos of him all the time, including one of him in the bathtub. A source close to Lopez simply laughed off the story.
A few months after that story, the Globe reported a very similar story about the “tight and toned” Lopez getting angry at her “blubbery” fiance. A supposed insider said, “J. Lo told Alex many months ago he was starting to sag and get lumpy, but he kept dipping into the breadbasket.” Rodriguez was “out of control, feasting on pies, chips and sweet treats and he rarely works out even though they have a fully equipped gym in every home they own.” Once again, Gossip Cop pointed out that “blubbery” is not at all an accurate adjective to describe the part-time model and noted that nothing had changed since the previous story.
The Enquirer was at it again last week when it claimed that Lopez was “giving boring A-Rod the heave-ho!” The “dynamic diva” was dumping Rodriguez after she “kind of hit a wall with where she and Alex can take things.” A supposed source said, “They haven’t fallen out of love, exactly, but they have run out of joint projects and goals that were the rocket fuel for this relationship.” Rodriguez, like Lopez, is involved in many different projects and recently invested in hotels. They have delayed their wedding due to COVID-19, but the two are still devoted to each other, regardless of how many projects are going on.
‘Skeletal' Angelina Jolie Wearing Kids' Clothes After 'Scary' Weight Loss?
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Marriage Getting 'Fresh Start' After 'Rough Year'?
Mark Harmon's 'Hermit' Behavior Alienating 'NCIS' Cast?
Wendy Williams Show' Producers 'Scrambling' To Replace Her After Health Crisis?
Report: Drew Carey Quitting 'Price Is Right,' Leaving Hollywood