Jennifer Lopez Thinks Alex Rodriguez Is Fat? Wedding Plans In Trouble?

Lopez Dumping ‘Doughy’ Rodriguez

The Enquirer was at it again last week when it claimed that Lopez was “giving boring A-Rod the heave-ho!” The “dynamic diva” was dumping Rodriguez after she “kind of hit a wall with where she and Alex can take things.” A supposed source said, “They haven’t fallen out of love, exactly, but they have run out of joint projects and goals that were the rocket fuel for this relationship.” Rodriguez, like Lopez, is involved in many different projects and recently invested in hotels. They have delayed their wedding due to COVID-19, but the two are still devoted to each other, regardless of how many projects are going on.