Jennifer Lopez Tells Alex Rodriguez To 'Get A Job!'

A tabloid reports that Jennifer Lopez is demanding her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, get a job. Gossip Cop has looked into the recent rumor about the couple and here’s what we’ve uncovered.
“J.Lo Orders A. Rod: Go Out & Get A Job!” reads the headline in a recent article by the National Enquirer. The tabloid notes how Jennifer Lopez is the hardest working person in show business which is why she expects the same work ethic from Alex Rodriguez. The magazine’s insider states, “Jennifer wants Alex to get out of the house and get a job.” The source continues, “To be fair, Alex works every day on a lot of different projects, but he’s never really found that new big passion to replace playing baseball.”
From there, the tipster added that Lopez “has her music and acting” to keep her busy and that is why she “pushed” Rodriguez to buy the New York Mets. The paper concludes the story by stating the betrothed couple are no longer pursuing the Mets but are still working hard to achieve her dream of becoming the first minority couple to buy an MLB team and they aren’t giving up.
The tabloid has no clue what it’s reporting. The magazine tries to portray Rodriguez as a lazy lump who has no work ethic. Yet, the former baseball player joined the sports network ESPN as a Sunday Night Baseball analyst in 2018, a job he still holds. Rodriguez doesn't need to find work, he has one fo the most coveted jobs in sports broadcasting. Additionally, Lopez and Rodriguez are still hoping to purchase the Mets, despite what the paper states.
Simply put, the article doesn’t make any sense at all. This isn’t surprising since the paper has been very unreliable in the past about Lopez and Rodriguez. A few weeks ago, the Enquirer reported Jennifer Lopez was upset over Alex Rodriguez’s spending habits. The tabloid claimed Rodriguez’s penchant for living the high life could “spoil his and fiance Lopez’s plans to buy the Mets." Gossip Cop couldn’t find any evidence to support this ridiculous claim.
Last August, the paper contended Lopez and Rodriguez were too “busy” to get married. Yet, the couple both had very demanding careers before their engagements, and now, the only reason why the two haven’t wed yet is due to the coronavirus. Gossip Cop busted this phony tale when it came out, and it remains true today.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.