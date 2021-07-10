Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sexy Six Picture Instagram Spread

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this latest bikini shot from Jennifer Lopez is apparently worth a six-post spread on Instagram. It’s no surprise but the 51-year-old singer is still looking fine as ever.

Glistening And Glamorous

Fresh off the release of her latest single, “Cambia El Paso,” Lopez posted the sexy photo spread to promote the song. Now could Lopez have simply posted one pic? Yes, but would that have captured the larger-than-life essence of the photo? Certainly not. The end result is a glossy, magazine-level portrait of the sultry singer.

In the post, Lopez is sprawled out in a pristine pool wearing a sexy, sequined bikini that glistens in the light. To get the full picture, you’ll have to view Lopez’s entire Instagram feed otherwise the pics will appear as super zoomed-in shots of her toned body, but nobody in the comments seems to be complaining.

Lopez’s account was bombarded with flame emojis and praise from fans who were not only awed by her looks but also excited about her new song. It’s also no coincidence that the most liked photos from the set are the ones of Lopez’s face and backside, each garnering over a million likes.

But what really rounds out the whole shot is Jennifer Lopez’s piercing gaze into the camera. The post featuring her face includes a second pic of the pop star clutching her bare chest sans top. Once again, Lopez stares alluringly into the viewer from her smokey eyeshadow and glistening skin.

The Talk Of The Town

On top of making a splash in these photos, there is still plenty of talk about Lopez lately. After cutting things off with longtime partner Alex Rodriguez, Lopez has been spotted snuggling up to old flame, Ben Affleck.

Despite some crazy rumors piling up, it seems safe to say that “Bennifer” is back on after the former couple reunited two months ago. A new single and now a new relationship on the horizon, Lopez has once again gotten everyone talking again.

