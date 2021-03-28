Jennifer Lopez ‘Strikes Out’ Alex Rodriguez?

Is Jennifer Lopez ending things with fiancé Alex Rodriguez? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop has investigated the claims and can report back.

Lopez Kicks Rodriguez Out?

A recent National Enquirer article described how the couple has been on the rocks amid Rodriguez’s recent cheating scandal with reality star Madison LeCroy. But that’s not all, says the tabloid.

According to the magazine, Lopez found evidence on Rodriguez’s phone that LeCroy was not his only fling. The baseball player was apparently talking to countless women behind Lopez’s back. Lopez was reportedly so angry that she kicked Rodriguez out of their home.

Lopez Calling Off The Engagement?

So, is Lopez really cutting things off with Rodriguez? Not according to the evidence we have. LeCroy has always maintained that her relationship with Rodriguez was purely platonic. Whether that’s true or not, Lopez has said publicly that her and Rodriguez intend to work on their differences and have no plans to separate.

It’s clear that this article is lacking evidence. The cheating rumors have ever been substantiated. There definitely haven’t been any additional reports of cheating, and if there had been it would be big news. Rodriguez hasn’t left the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming her next movie, according to reports. Additionally, Rodriguez just posted a photo of him and Lopez smiling together in an advertisement for Goli Nutrition.

Since the cheating rumors began circulating, there’s been plenty of speculation about the couple’s relationship. The truth is, relationships are complex and intimate. Despite claims from an alleged insider, tabloids are not where celebrities’ friends would turn to if they were struggling. According to the couple, they are still together. We have no reason to doubt that.

This Tabloid Has It Out For The Couple

Besides, the National Enquirer is not a reputable source. This is the same tabloid that called Lopez a “narcissistic control freak” that was turning Rodriguez into an “obedient lap dog.” The magazine also incorrectly claimed that the couple was adopting a child after the cheating story broke. The publication also made the ridiculous claim that Lopez was “grossed out” that Rodriguez was gaining weight. It’s unlikely anything the tabloid reports on the couple is factual.

