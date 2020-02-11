Jennifer Lopez Taking Steroids?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Jennifer Lopez really taking steroids? That’s the absurd claim in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

“J.Lo’s Mystery Muscle” reads a headline in the latest issue of Woman’s Day. According to the magazine, the singer might have giver herself a little extra help to bulk up before the Super Bowl halftime show last week. “Jen’s a big fan of protein shakes to help her tone, but the week leading up to the show, her biceps were especially huge,” a supposed source tells the magazine. The alleged insider goes on to say that people in Lopez’s inner circle are “wondering if she’s taken steroids.”

The tabloid’s conspiracy theory is both absurd and downright insulting. Last year, Lopez’s personal trainer, Dodd Romero, revealed her diet and workout routine. The singer is dedicated to exercising, eating healthy and taking care of her body. She’s earned her muscles through hard work – not with the help of drugs. Lopez exercises daily, with her routine consisting of various workouts for her abs, arms and lower body.

The singer also prides herself on eating a healthy diet that consists of high protein and organic foods. “She stays away from processed foods and gets her nutrients from whole sources,” Lopez’s trainer told O Magazine. He also noted that she doesn’t drink caffeine or alcohol, and also goes through periods where she’ll cut out all sugar and carbs. Lopez is clearly very conscious about what she puts in her body. The idea that she’s consuming steroids – which can have negative physical and psychologic effects – is unfounded.

Still, Gossip Cop checked in with an individual in Lopez’s camp, who laughed off the tabloid’s article. Although the magazine never implicitly says it, it’s possible this story was concocted because the singers’ fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was famously involved in a steroids scandal. A few years ago, the former MLB star confessed to illegally using steroids while he was in the league. It was a major controversy, and although Woman’s Day doesn’t reference the scandal directly – it’s hard to imagine the magazine doesn’t want its readers making the connection.

Woman’s Day is the same tabloid that reported in January 2019 that Lopez and Rodriguez were “days away from a split.” It’s been well more than 365 days since Gossip Cop corrected that article and there’s been no split. Only an engagement. In February 2018, the outlet offered a very different article about Lopez and Rodriguez getting married in Italy over the summer. That didn’t happen either. The tabloid comes up with its storylines as it goes along.