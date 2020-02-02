Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Feuding Over Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Jennifer Lopez and Shakira really feuding over their Super Bowl halftime show performance? That’s what one of the tabloids wants readers to believe. Gossip Cop can confirm there’s no truth to the rumor.

According to In Touch, the biggest rivalry at Super Bowl LIV won’t be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, claims the magazine, it’s the two halftime show performers who are having the bigger showdown. “There’s been some tension, to say the least, over the halftime show,” an unknown source tells the outlet. “J.Lo sees herself as the bigger star and she hates the thought of Shakira stealing her thunder.”

The alleged insider goes on to say that the two singers have been “bickering about the direction of the show for weeks, and neither of them is willing to back down.” The magazine has virtually zero details to back up this claim. The outlet doesn’t explain the different visions that Lopez and Shakira have for the show, or why they supposedly aren’t on the same page. It’s always a red flag when a tabloid can’t flesh out the storyline it creates.

The tabloid’s tale is very dramatic and equally untrue. This past Thursday, Lopez and Shakira held a press conference in Miami ahead of the big game. Both women spoke about how special it is that two Latina women will be joining forces for the halftime show. “When I think of all the little girls in the world, to be able to have that [and] to see that two Latinas [are] doing this in this country at this time, it’s just very empowering for us,” Lopez said.

Following the press conference, Lopez tweeted two selfies of her and Shakira backstage, along with red, white and blue hearts. Shakira retweeted the post as well. It’s clear the two singers and proud to share the stage together and also get along. Still, Gossip Cop ran the tabloid’s story by an individual in Lopez’s camp, who confirms it’s nonsense.

When In Touch isn’t busy pitting Lopez against other female singers, the outlet prints fiction about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez. Back in February 2018, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Lopez would be dumping Rodriguez. By August 2018, the publication ignored that fake story and instead reported that Lopez and Rodriguez were getting married in Italy and having a baby. The singer and the former MLB went on to get engaged in March 2019. They didn’t break up, get married or have a baby prior to their engagement.