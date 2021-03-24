Jennifer Lopez ‘Sets Sights On’ Dating Brad Pitt?

Is Jennifer Lopez leaving fiancé Alex Rodriguez for Brad Pitt? That’s what one report is claiming. So is it true? Gossip Cop wants to find out.

Jennifer Lopez Ending Her Engagement?

An article in the latest edition of New Idea entitled “Move Over, A-Rod: J. Lo Sets Sights On Brad!” makes some shocking claims about Jennifer Lopez’s love life. The magazine says that Lopez is not only planning on leaving fiancé Alex Rodriguez, but she already knows who she’ll be pursuing next: none other than Brad Pitt.

The story insists that, despite Lopez and Rodriguez denying their separation, the pair is definitely on the road to ending their engagement. The magazine cites recent rumors that Rodriguez was cheating on Lopez with reality star Madison LeCroy as the primary reason for trouble.

Of course, the alleged separation is only the beginning. The article insists that, in order to preserve Lopez’s reputation in the event of a broke engagement, she would have to find someone else on the A-list. According to the tabloid, the obvious contender is Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Lopez Flirting With Brad Pitt?

So, is Lopez really eager to find a new beau? Absolutely not. This article relies entirely on hypotheticals and the word of a likely made-up insider. For this story to be believable, Lopez and Rodriguez would have to be separating. According to all credible sources, including Lopez and Rodriguez themselves, they have no plans to do so.

Additionally, the tabloid paints Jennifer Lopez as a wounded starlet desperate to maintain her reputation. The article even goes as far as to suggest that Lopez was jealous of the media attention LeCroy was getting as the third point in this alleged love triangle. Considering that Lopez has been one of the biggest names in Hollywood for decades, this claim is laughable.

To make matters even less believable, there’s absolutely nothing tying Lopez to Pitt. The tabloid purports that Lopez and Pitt have been talking, which is doubtful. The alleged insider goes on to claim Lopez and Pitt were able to break the ice by discussing a game of “Who’d You Rather?” Lopez played on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she chose Harry Styles over Pitt.

Although it’s an intriguing story, Gossip Cop isn’t buying it. Aside from an unverifiable account from a likely made-up source and a talk-show game where Lopez mentioned Pitt, this article has absolutely no evidence to tie the two together.

An Old Story For The Tabloids

This portrait of a wounded and desperate Hollywood actress isn’t a new look in New Idea magazine. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop debunked the tabloid’s ridiculous claim that Angelina Jolie was broke and begging for work. Gossip Cop also took on the tabloid’s horribly offensive report that Katie Holmes was terrified of gaining weight. The tabloid often inaccurately portrays these successful women as aging divas desperate to hold on to their fame no matter the cost.

