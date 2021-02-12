Jennifer Lopez Secretly Used Steroids To Maintain Incredible Physique?

About a year ago, a tabloid claimed the secret behind Jennifer Lopez’s amazing physique was steroids. Gossip Cop is revisiting the report and what we uncovered.
Everyone remembers Lopez’s unforgettable performance during last year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Woman’s Day purported the singer may have given herself a little extra help to bulk up before the performance. A source told the magazine Lopez “was a big fan of protein shakes to help her tone, but the week leading up to the show, her biceps were especially huge.” The insider added people in Lopez’s inner circle wondered if the Hustlers actress also took steroids.
Gossip Cop immediately debunked the absurd report at the time. For a 51-year-old woman, Jennifer Lopez does look amazing, but to claim the singer is taking steroids is just ridiculous. When it comes to staying in shape, Lopez has been very vocal about her strict diet and workout regime that she sticks to. Years ago, one of Lopez’s trainers, Tracey Anderson revealed to People that Lopez’s diet is very organic and clean. “I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she’s doing. It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food.”
Another fitness expert disclosed Lopez also likes to get an exercise session before she hits the stage, which would also explain her unmatched energy whenever she performs. The Selena star is also known to not take any days off from working out. Plus, Gossip Cop ran the story by an individual in Lopez’s camp who laughed off the narrative. We also noted that the tabloid more than likely concocted this report because of her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, past issues with abusing the drug.
When it comes to Woman’s Day, Gossip Cop was wary of anything the tabloid reported since it wasn’t reliable before. Recently, the magazine claimed Lopez and Rodriguez had relationship problems because of accusations the former MLB was facing. Gossip Cop explained that the legal drama the former athlete is dealing with has nothing to do with his relationship with Lopez. In a separate story, the publication also contended Lopez had gotten back together with her ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop clarified that Affleck is friends with his ex-partner and nothing more. Simply put, the magazine doesn’t have any insight into Lopez’s life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.