Jennifer Lopez Secretly Used Steroids To Maintain Incredible Physique?

The Only Thing J. Lo Takes Seriously Is Her Health & Fitness Routine

Gossip Cop immediately debunked the absurd report at the time. For a 51-year-old woman, Jennifer Lopez does look amazing, but to claim the singer is taking steroids is just ridiculous. When it comes to staying in shape, Lopez has been very vocal about her strict diet and workout regime that she sticks to. Years ago, one of Lopez’s trainers, Tracey Anderson revealed to People that Lopez’s diet is very organic and clean. “I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she’s doing. It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food.”