Is Jennifer Lopez rebounding with Lenny Kravitz? With news from her recent breakup with Alex Rodriguez fresh in everyone’s mind, one story claims that she’s moving on with her co-star and friend Kravitz. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Will She Rebound With Lenny Kravitz?’

According to In Touch, Lenny Kravitz could be Jennifer Lopez’s post-Rodriguez rebound. Kravitz and Lopez are working together in the Dominican Republic on Shotgun Wedding. Kravitz even gave guitar lessons to Lopez’s daughter, which the Gigli star posted on her Instagram. Since Lopez is a fan of Kravitz’s music, perhaps she’s moving on with the rockstar.

Lopez Is Taken

In order for Jennifer Lopez to rebound with Lenny Kravitz, she would need to have moved on from Rodriguez. In an ever-changing situation, Lopez and Rodriguez are still together and are currently determined to work through their issues as a couple. Lopez is focused on Rodriguez, not Kravitz, so this story cannot be true. In fact, Rodriguez recently traveled to the Dominican Republic to be with Lopez, so it’s not exactly an inconspicuous place for Lopez and Kravitz to frolic. He’s made a number of visits already.

Only A Rumor

Even if Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had formally broken up, this story would still be very suspicious. It reads more like fan fiction. In Touch cites “fans” as the source of this rumor. The guitar lessons in question happened before the news about Lopez and Rodriguez even hit, so it’s tough to trust that this tabloid knows what it’s talking about.

This tabloid has no facts to back this story up and is using the coincidence of Lopez and Kravitz being co-stars to do the heavy lifting. This is hardly an authoritative article, so Gossip Cop isn’t hesitating to disregard it.

No Insight Whatsoever

This is the same tabloid that claimed that Jennifer Lopez couldn’t speak Spanish, so it’s not exactly a premier source for Lopez news. It reported that Lopez and Rodriguez were splitting up… in 2018. It also claimed that the two didn’t get married because Rodriguez got cold feet when in reality the marriage was pushed and inevitably canceled due to COVID-19.

As for Lenny Kravitz, he’s often at the center of tabloid love stories. Woman’s Day claimed that he was dating Katie Holmes, while New Idea claimed he’d rekindled his romance with Nicole Kidman. Being an eligible bachelor inevitably leads to bogus stories like these.

Just because Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Lopez are currently working together does not mean they’re also romantically involved. This story is completely false.

