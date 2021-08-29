Jennifer Lopez Put Ben Affleck On ‘Strict Routine,’ He ‘Absolutely Hates’?

Is Jennifer Lopez whipping Ben Affleck back into shape? One tabloid insists Lopez is helping Affleck get his confidence back. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jennifer Lopez Helping ‘Extremely Self-Conscious’ Ben Affleck?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer claims Jennifer Lopez wants to give Ben Affleck’s confidence — and his bum — a much-needed boost. According to the tabloid, Affleck slimmed down following his reunion with the Hustlers star, but he may have gone too far. An inside source explains, “Ben’s dropped a ton of weight in his rear end — and now his pants are hanging off him!”

The insider then suggests “bootylicious” Lopez’s “obsession with looking perfect” is rubbing off on Affleck. Lopez reportedly keeps a strict workout routine that starts at 5:30 a.m., and she’s encouraging Affleck to do the same. “She’s got him on a strict routine that starts at the crack of dawn without fail and involves a ton of squatting, lunges, cardio and lower-body work that’s designed to beef him up back there!” the snitch muses.

“He absolutely hates the schedule she has him on. He’s never worked this hard in his life — but he can’t deny the results are impressive,” the insider adds. Apparently, Lopez’s regimen is a bit extreme compared to what Affleck’s used to, but he’s thankful in more ways than one.

“Ben knows that all eyes are on him. He hasn’t had this much attention in decades, and he’s starting to realize if he plays this right, it could really benefit his career,” the tipsters spills, “Ben had all but given up on ever playing an action star again. But now that he’s getting back in shape his mind is opening to all kinds of possibilities.”

Ben Affleck ‘Bulks Up’ With Jennifer Lopez’s Help?

So, is it true Lopez is whipping Affleck’s butt into shape? This bizarre story is as shameful as it is baseless. First of all, we doubt Affleck needs any help bulking up. Did this outlet completely forget he reprised his role as Batman in the reshoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League just last year? We know Lopez is a fitness expert, but we’re sure Affleck would have no trouble sticking to a fitness regimen if he so chooses.

But all of that aside, let’s call this story what it is: body-shaming. It doesn’t matter that Affleck is a man, or that his physique has been beyond enviable at certain points in his career. Affleck’s body — or any celebrity’s body for that matter — is still none of the tabloid’s business. It’s clear this magazine is the only one obsessing over Affleck’s build, and we’re sure the people in Affleck’s life just want him to be happy and healthy. All this nonsense about squats is simply ludicrous and shouldn’t be taken seriously at all.

The Tabloids On Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

This isn’t the first time we’ve debunked a story about Lopez getting Affleck back in shape. Back in June, the National Enquirer reported “fussy” Lopez was laying down the law on Affleck’s bad habits. The very same tabloid alleged Lopez was “fuming” after Affleck started blowing off their workout sessions. Then Star followed suit, alleged Affleck was struggling to keep up with Lopez’s workouts. Obviously, these tabloids are living in their own fantasy world and have no actual insight into the couple’s relationship.