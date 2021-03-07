Jennifer Lopez Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’?

Is Jennifer Lopez on the verge of having a child with Alex Rodriguez? In 2020, a tabloid claimed the legendary singer was pregnant with what it called a “miracle baby.” Gossip Cop is following up on our initial investigation.

Surprise!

In almost creepy detail, NW claimed last May that Jennifer Lopez was expecting after she was seen touching her belly at a birthday party for her soon-to-be stepdaughter, Alex Rodriguez’s daughter, Ella. An insider told the magazine, “Jen sort of assumed she was too old to get pregnant, even though she’s in the best shape and health of her life. Plus Alex figured his swimmers no longer swam after years of steroid use while he was an athlete. But going by how she looks, one of them might have gotten past the batter through to the catcher, so to speak.”

Calling the pregnancy a “very happy accident,” the outlet’s insider concluded, “They were perfectly happy with their blended family but she had to admit she was sad to think they would never have a child of their own.” After gagging a couple times, Gossip Cop dug into the story, convinced we would be able to debunk it.

Other Sources Denied The Story

Gossip Cop reached out to our own trusted source close to the couple who wasn’t able to speak on the record, but told us in no uncertain terms that the story was bogus. At the time, the tabloid’s only evidence, besides a vague reference to Lopez “affectionately touching her belly,” was the word of an unnamed insider. While we have to concede we also relied on an unnamed insider, we were confident our source knew the truth.

Lo and behold, nine months later and it’s plainly obvious who had the better source. Jennifer Lopez has not given birth and you’d expect that to have happened in the last nine months, wouldn’t you? It seems the tabloid was either too trusting of a source that was ill-informed, or it completely made the story up. Gossip Cop is betting on the latter, but it doesn’t matter either way, as the publication was just flat wrong, any way you cut it.

Unsurprisingly The Tabloid Was Wrong

NW went out of business shortly after it published this story and while it’s unlikely that this story, of all the phony stories it published over the years, was the straw that broke the camel’s back, this couldn’t have helped. Unfortunately, in the nine months since, its sister publication, Woman’s Day, which is owned by the same media conglomerate, has continued to push bogus stories through their pages.

Just a few weeks ago, Woman’s Day purported Lopez’s relationship with Rodriguez was in trouble over recent allegations of fraud and embezzlement. That story, like the baby story, was false. While it’s true Alex Rodriguez is in the midst of a lawsuit filed by his former brother-in-law, there is no truth to the claim it is affecting his relationship with Lopez, as they remain as close as ever and one day, when the world comes out this pandemic, will get married.

