Jennifer Lopez Quitting Hollywood Over Oscar Snub?

Andrew Shuster

Jennifer Lopez is so upset about being snubbed for an Oscar nomination that she’s quitting Hollywood? That’s the bogus story in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can correct it.

Lopez received rave reviews for her role in Hustlers, and many predicted she’d score a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Academy Awards. However, her name was left off the ballot when the nominations were announced earlier this month. According to Life & Style, she’s so enraged that she’s considering leaving show business.

A supposed source tells the outlet, “Jennifer was so upset about being overlooked. She’s been crying ever since. She feels like she’s one of the hardest-working actresses in this town and yet, she still doesn’t get any respect.” The alleged insider adds, “J.Lo is done playing their games. She’s over the phoniness and fake Hollywood smiles and is thinking about leaving the industry altogether.”

It’s reasonable to believe Lopez is disappointed that she wasn’t nominated for an Oscar after all the buzz, but the idea that she’s in turmoil isn’t true. This past weekend, Lopez happily attended the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her performance in Hustlers. The actress didn’t win the award, but she still took to Instagram to celebrate the evening. She wrote, “Thanks to my fellow actors and the @sagawards for my Best Supporting Actress nomination for #HustlersMovie! Thank you to Alex and my incredible team for supporting me tonight!” Clearly, Lopez is still grateful for the recognition she’s receiving outside of the Academy Awards.

In an interview with Vanity Fair released after the Oscar nominations were announced, Lopez was asked if she ever “thought about giving up on acting.” She responded, “Once I started, no. I always felt like this is what I wanted to do. It was this or nothing. There was not really an option for me. It’s just what I love.” The lack of an Oscar nod hasn’t changed that.

Meanwhile, Lopez is starring in the upcoming comedy Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson, and will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show next month. She hasn’t turned her back on show business. Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the actress, who assures us the tabloid’s article is untrue.

Life & Style prints a lot of fiction about the actress’s relationship with Alex Rodriguez, so we’re not surprised by this phony story. Back in September, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Lopez was having second thoughts about marrying the former MLB star. Last May, the magazine made up a story about Lopez and Rodriguez having a summer wedding. The couple didn’t get married last summer, and it’s not because the actress has cold feet. Their nuptials will presumably take place sometime in 2020 when their schedules clear up.