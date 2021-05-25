Jennifer Lopez ‘Obsessed’ With Herself, Driving Off Friends?

Was Jennifer Lopez losing famous friends because she’s so “obsessed with herself”? A tabloid claimed the singer is turning off A-list pals because she can’t stop talking about herself. Gossip Cop took a look into the rumor.

Jennifer Lopez’s Ego ‘Too Big’ For Hollywood Friends?

A few months back, the Globe ran an article entitled “J.Lo’s Ego Too Big For Hollywood!” The tabloid claimed that the “snooty” Jennifer Lopez was so “obsessed” with herself that her famous friends were getting annoyed. A source with alleged insight into the “bootylicious” 51-year-old singer’s friendship woes told the outlet, “Everyone in J.Lo’s life has to accept it’s all about her much of the time or they simply won’t be tolerated in the first place.”

That’s not a problem for most, the source continued. “For a lot of acquaintances, particularly the non-famous ones, it’s part of the attraction to be hanging out with such a fabulous and unashamed diva.” The ones who are famous, however, were supposedly beginning to tire of Lopez’s diva antics. The source insisted “lately it’s gotten boring for the likes of Leah Remini, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Demi Lovato, Gwyneth Paltrow and others because of her nonstop ‘me, me, me’ conversations.”

Lopez didn’t help herself by being “standoffish and cool,” the tattler whispered, adding that she “never asks what others are doing and isn’t interested to know.” The “Let’s Get Loud” singer won’t even hug her pals “for fear it will spoil her makeup.” Now, the tipster smugly confided in closing, “Her celeb friends are especially sick of it — and she’s becoming persona non grata in Hollywood!”

Couldn’t Be Further From The Truth

Far from being “persona non grata” among her peers in Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez has been hanging around fellow A-lister and former fiance Ben Affleck. The reunion of “Bennifer” has been roundly celebrated, with several celebrities weighing in with their approval at the prospect of the couple getting back together. Even Matt Damon, Affleck’s longtime friend, said he hoped rumors of the two getting back together were true.

If Jennifer Lopez was truly seen as a monstrous diva who couldn’t get over herself, why would so many people be in favor of her rekindling a romance with Affleck? The whole premise of this story was utterly ridiculous. Lopez is just as well-liked among her peers as she’s ever been. Even the drama surrounding her breakup from Alex Rodriguez wasn’t enough to ostracize her in Hollywood. In reality, Lopez is probably more popular now than she’s ever been, which, considering her long career in show business, is quite an achievement.

Other Jennifer Lopez Stories

It should also be noted that the Globe has long proved itself to be wholly untrustworthy when it comes to reporting on Lopez. The outlet claimed that Lopez was angry with Rodriguez because he’d gotten fat. The former couple had their issues, but the former Yankees star’s weight wasn’t one of them.

The outlet also made the bizarre claim in late 2019 that Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj had put their feud behind them to team up and prevent Lopez from winning an Oscar for her role in Hustlers. The report was obviously untrue and especially ridiculous since Carey and Minaj had an epically bad relationship during the brief period that the two women worked together. When a publication continually pumps out drivel like this, it’s hard to take it seriously.

