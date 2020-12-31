Top Jennifer Lopez Story Of 2020: Nicole Kidman Warned Her To Stay Away From Keith Urban

Jennifer Lopez’s year was probably as memorable as anyone's. The singer had to postpone her impending nuptials to Alex Rodriguez due to the coronavirus epidemic. But one tabloid alleged that Lopez had another issue to deal with this year. It was rumored that Nicole Kidman warned Lopez to stay away from Keith Urban. This is Gossip Cop’s top Jennifer Lopez rumor for 2020. Here’s a look back at the story.
In January, Woman’s Day claimed that Nicole Kidman was downright frosty to Jennifer Lopez at the Critics Choice Awards a week earlier. An alleged source stated, "Nic definitely felt uncomfortable around her. You could feel the tension in the air." The “tension” the unknown insider spoke of stemmed from Kidman almost splitting with Keith Urban in 2014 over his flirty behavior with Jennifer Lopez.
“They had some rafter-shaking arguments about Keith and J.Lo, and Nic's evidently not over it. You couldn’t blame her. All the pictures of Keith and J.Lo snuggled up together, bantering and whispering sweet nothings into each other's ears would have stung Nicole,” the source continued.
Even though Lopez, who is set to headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve, isn’t a single woman, the tabloid’s informant asserted that Kidman would keep an eye on The Wedding Planner actress. “Nic made a couple of pointed remarks within earshot of Jennifer, saying she was glad Keith wasn't here or she'd have to keep him on a leash with J.Lo around,” the informant revealed.
The anonymous insider added, "You can tell she wasn't joking, and Jen got her point loud and clear. Jennifer can't believe Nicole is holding a grudge over some harmless flirting six years ago."
Gossip Cop, however, exposed the phony tale. We found photos of Nicole Kidman having a friendly chat with Jennifer Lopez at the Critics Choice Awards. From the ladies' demeanor, it doesn’t look like they were having an intense conversation. We also ran the story by a source close to the situation who confirmed that the narrative was fake. Though Lopez and Urban have worked together in the past, it’s clear they have a friendly relationship. There is also the glaring issue that Lopez is happily engaged to Alex Rodriguez, so the idea of Kidman threatening the singer is ridiculous.
Gossip Cop is used to these tricks, especially since we know this was a ploy the tabloid was using to try and imply Kidman’s marriage to Keith Urban is in danger. We’ve corrected numerous fake reports that maintain Kidman and Urban were divorcing or dealing with marital issues. For instance, Woman’s Day alleged that Nicole Kidman wanted Taylor Swift to stay away from Keith Urban last September. The magazine has spread lies in the past, making it very untrustworthy and deserving as our top piece of gossip regarding the singer.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr Had 'First Big Fight' Over Her Weight
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence 'Flirting With Disaster' On Set Of New Movie?
Report: 'Desperate' Shannen Doherty Seeking 'Miracle Cure'
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen
Lonely' Ryan Seacrest 'Regretting' Putting Career Over Love Amid Health Crises: Report