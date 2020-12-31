Top Jennifer Lopez Story Of 2020: Nicole Kidman Warned Her To Stay Away From Keith Urban

This Was Just Another Recycled Tale We've Busted Before

Gossip Cop, however, exposed the phony tale. We found photos of Nicole Kidman having a friendly chat with Jennifer Lopez at the Critics Choice Awards. From the ladies' demeanor, it doesn’t look like they were having an intense conversation. We also ran the story by a source close to the situation who confirmed that the narrative was fake. Though Lopez and Urban have worked together in the past, it’s clear they have a friendly relationship. There is also the glaring issue that Lopez is happily engaged to Alex Rodriguez, so the idea of Kidman threatening the singer is ridiculous.