Jennifer Lopez Asked Meghan Markle To Be A Bridesmaid At Her Wedding?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Did Jennifer Lopez really ask Meghan Markle to be a bridesmaid at her wedding to Alex Rodriguez? That’s what one of this week’s tabloids is claiming. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

Earlier this month, Lopez and Rodriguez were seated next to Markle and Prince Harry at a JP Morgan summit in Miami, where the royal couple gave a speech. The two couples reportedly had a nice chat during the event, but NW is attempting to take their relationship to the next level. According to the magazine, Lopez hit it off so well with the Duchess of Sussex that she asked her to be in her wedding party.

“Meghan was stunned but said that she’d be honored,” an alleged source tells the magazine, adding that Lopez and Rodriguez’s wedding will be held in the Dominican Republic, where the former MLB star grew up. “They want to hire out a private island for the nuptials. Jen would love to replicate Meghan’s dress too – she’s going or something simple, elegant and sophisticated.”

The supposed source goes on to say Markle told Lopez that she and her guests would have to sign a non-disclosure agreement if she attended, as well as refrain from taking her photo. “But J.Lo said as long as she had Meghan there, she’d be happy to adhere to any requests.” The suspicious tipster further contends that Lopez offered to help the duchess “return to Hollywood,” which would include joining her for an upcoming movie project.

NW has created a tall tale out of a seating arrangement. Although it’s true the singer and the former Yankee star crossed paths with the royal spouses in Miami, they didn’t immediately invite them to their wedding. An individual in Lopez’s camp tells us the story is completely made up. Meanwhile, the Hustlers star is keeping the details of her wedding under wraps, and there’s nothing to suggest it’s being held in the Dominican Republic.

People magazine, a reliable source for celebrity news, has reported that Lopez and Rodriguez likely “are not doing a huge wedding” and may instead have “a small family celebration.” It seems highly unlikely she plans on inviting the Duchess of Sussex, who’s virtually a stranger to her. Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight similarly reported that Lopez and Rodriguez want their wedding “to be a fun celebration of love with their closest family and friends.” Markle is not among Lopez’s “closest” friends. There’s no indication they had even met prior to the JP Morgan summit this month.

NW is the same tabloid that Gossip Cop busted last year for wrongly reporting Lopez and Rodriguez were adopting a baby from Puerto Rico. That didn’t happen. Shortly before that, the publication insisted Lopez was dumping Rodriguez for her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck. That didn’t occur either. The magazine doesn’t know anything about the singer’s personal life – including who’s on her wedding guest list.