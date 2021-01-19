Angelina Jolie Planning Plastic Surgery To Get Back At Brad Pitt? Celebrities Angelina Jolie Planning Plastic Surgery To Get Back At Brad Pitt?
News

Jennifer Lopez Looks Like A Completely Different Person Without Any Makeup On

Jennifer Lopez wears an off the shoulder black dress at the Grammy Awards
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Jennifer Lopez is known for her dazzling beauty on and off the red carpet, but seeing her without a stitch of makeup on really confirms the fact that she’s one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. The Hustlers star showed off her natural glowing skin on Instagram and somehow managed to look a full 10 years younger without the help of makeup.

New Year, Fresh Face

While celebrating the launch of her new JLo Beauty skincare beauty lineup, Jennifer Lopez took the time to showcase the results of her products. Lopez announced that 2021 was the year of fresh-faced beauty, and no one can pull that look off better than her.

To start the video off, Lopez appeared in full glam makeup and used the facial cleanser from her beauty line to get started. Clearly still in high spirits from her New Year's event, Lopez wasted no time washing away the thick stage makeup, crowing in delight, “Wash away 2020!” The cleanser went to work immediately and even before Lopez rinsed it away, her makeup was already melting away.

How Jennifer Lopez Got That Youthful Glow

Lopez continued the skincare routine, showing off a serum that helps tighten the skin and “an instant glow effect,” to get that perfect “J. Lo glow.” After letting the serum dry for a minute, she applied a cream with some SPF in it to protect her skin from harmful sun radiation.

After completing the full skincare process, Lopez somehow looked even more beautiful than she did with a full face of stage makeup. Her skin glowed like never before and, quite simply, she looked amazing. Lopez might be known for her high glam looks, but she’s never looked better than she does with her fresh face.

