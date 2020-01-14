How Jennifer Lopez Used Her Kids To Move On After Her Divorce

By Brianna Morton |

Jennifer Lopez may have found love with Alex Rodriguez, but the singer had a long journey to get there. After her separation from Marc Anthony — her third divorce overall — Lopez refocused her energies. There were two main areas she concentrated on: bettering herself and co-parenting her twins, Max and Emme.

In the aftermath of her split from Anthony, Lopez admitted that things weren’t great to Elle UK. “Everybody has seen that I make mistakes,” she said. “Each time it goes wrong it’s hard.” Unwilling to just stew in the face of the difficulties she had, Lopez preferred to tackle her problems head on.

“I get really hurt but I have to let myself go: ‘What did I do? What can I learn?’” Lopez continued. “And as hard and as hurtful as things get, I want to believe I will be able to go one step higher. I’ve got to hope that if I keep going I will eventually get it right.” It was with that attitude that allowed her to keep moving forward.

The hardest part of the divorce, according to Lopez, was the effect it had on her children. “It’s tough because I know they feel the void of that male presence,” she said. Right after the break up, Lopez wondered if she should have kept working at the marriage to hold it together.

But though she wanted things to work out for the kids, she knew staying together with her ex wouldn’t be the right fit for her family. “When you realize it’s not the right thing for anybody, you think: ‘OK, well how do we make this work, how do we make this better, how do we make this great for the children anyway?’” she said.

JLo’s Modern (Love) Life

Despite the difficulties she faced in the romantic arena, Lopez is still an optimist when it comes to romance. “I still believe in love,” she explained. “The nirvana man, he’s out there somewhere. But you just have to work at it. You have to work at everything.” Looks like Lopez found that “nirvana man” in Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez.

Plenty of tabloids have reported on Jennifer Lopez’s love life in the past. In 2019, Woman’s Day claimed Rodriguez and Lopez were days away from breaking up. The story was initially reported in January, and a few months later, the story essentially debunked itself when Rodriguez proposed to Lopez. NW jumped on the breakup train by claiming Lopez was dumping Rodriguez and getting back with Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop spoke with Affleck’s rep, who was qualified to speak on the actor’s behalf. We learned that there was no truth to this claim. Why some tabloids want to throw made-up accusations at celebrities, we’ll never know.