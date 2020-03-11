Jennifer Lopez Keeps In Touch With Ben Affleck Behind Alex Rodriguez’s Back?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Was Alex Rodriguez upset to learn that Jennifer Lopez keeps in touch with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck behind his back? That’s what one of the tabloids is claiming. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

Last month, Affleck revealed in an interview that he and Lopez “keep in touch periodically.” The actor also noted that he has “a lot of respect” for his ex-fiancée and believes she should have received an Oscar nomination for Hustlers. Naturally, the National Enquirer is attempting to stir up drama out of Affleck’s remarks.

According to the magazine, Rodriguez was taken aback by the actor’s revelation as he wasn’t aware that his fiancée still talks to her ex. “Ben and Jen split in 2004, so it was odd for Alex to hear they still keep in touch 16 years later,” an alleged source tells the outlet. It’s worth noting, the magazine first says Lopez “has been emailing” Affleck behind Rodriguez’s back, but later says they’ve shared “secret texts.” The actor never revealed their form of communication, so the tabloid is hedging its bets by throwing out both options.

Regardless, Gossip Cop has learned the story is total nonsense. A source close to the situation tells us the publication’s report is flat-out “false.” Rodriguez wasn’t blindsided by Affleck’s interview, nor was he in the dark about Lopez occasionally keeping in touch with her ex. The tabloid wants readers to believe that this situation has resulted in problems between the engaged couple, but there’s no truth to that idea.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez posted on Instagram in honor of the one-year anniversary of him and Lopez getting engaged. The former MLB star shared a lengthy caption honoring his fiancée, which read in part, “Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all.” He added, “Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you.” There’s no tension here – either over Affleck or anything else.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the Enquirer has put Lopez and Affleck at the center of a bogus story. Last year, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Lopez was helping Affleck get back into shape. That article was a total work of fiction. In 2018, the tabloid came up with an even more ridiculous story about Affleck trying to steal Lopez from Rodriguez.

It’s also worth noting, this now marks the second time a tabloid has used Affleck’s recent interview as the inspiration for a phony article. Last week, Gossip Cop busted Heat for falsely claiming Jennifer Garner was upset about her ex-husband speaking fondly of Lopez. The gossip media surely knows how to turn innocuous and friendly remarks into fake drama.