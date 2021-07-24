Jennifer Lopez ‘Fuming’ After ‘Slobby’ Ben Affleck Blows Off Her Morning Workouts?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just got back together in May after close to 20 years apart. Lopez is known for her high energy and lean physique, and now one tabloid is reporting the couple is on the verge of breaking up due to the singer’s intense workout schedule. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Affleck’s Lack Of Exercise Ruining His Relationship?

The National Enquirer alleges Affleck is “panting” after his girlfriend and not because he finds her attractive. The paper purports the actor can’t keep up with Lopez’s morning exercise regimen. “His friends will tell you they don’t think he’s ever going to get used to Jennifer’s new habits, where she’s out of bed at 5:30 a.m. every day for a punishing 90-minute exercise routine,” an unnamed inside source told the outlet. “She wasn’t like this when they first dates 17 years ago. The real question is how much is he going to change now that this relationship is getting a second chance?”

“Ben is a certified ‘bed-head and not a morning person at all,” the source continued, before noting Lopez is “bummed” by Affleck’s daily decision to not workout together. “The two have a lot in common, including their massive egos, but Ben likes to exercise about as much as he likes doing dishes. He sees it as a necessary evil – not as a pleasurable activity in itself!” However the publication and the outlet predict, the Hustlers actress will not stay with someone not in shape. “Jennifer is an overachiever and she’s not going to tolerate a slobby boyfriend. She’ll sic one of her trainers on him if he doesn’t kick it into gear!” the source finished.

Gossip Cop’s Take

Gossip Cop would like to point out that Affleck was in superhero shape two years ago and that the entire world just lived through a global pandemic. Weight was gained by many, celebrities included. Also just because a couple decides not to do every activity together doesn’t mean they are doomed for failure. The paparazzi get plenty of photos of those two doing every other activity together, including house hunting.

The National Enquirer also has a habit of fat-shaming Affleck, even though he’s not even overweight – stocky, maybe. Even when he was still married to Jennifer Garner, reports swirled that his then-wife was going to push him into the gym. The magazine also recycled this story from a few weeks ago, saying Lopez wanted Affleck to “clean up his act” and change his habits. Gossip Cop found both stories to be false, like they did with this one.

