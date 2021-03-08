Jennifer Lopez Forcing Alex Rodriguez Into Therapy After Cheating Scandal?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly taking some bold steps after Alex Rodriguez‘s cheating scandal. One outlet says that the Yankees legend is having to go along with his fiancee’s orders. Here’s what we know.

Jennifer Lopez Making Demands

“Jealous J.Lo Keeps A-Rod On His Toes!” says the Globe. The outlet reports that the “troubled lovebirds” are having to try out some new techniques in an attempt to “keep romance alive after cheating rumors nearly ripped them apart.” Rodriguez denied the allegations that he was flirting with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, “but Jennifer’s still furious over the whole thing,” a source snitches. Couples counseling is keeping the two from splitting, but it’s actually dance therapy that’s helping Lopez feel better after the scandal.

By teaching Rodriguez “dances like the rumba and the tango,” the source says, Lopez is hoping that the spark will return to the relationship. The sessions “get pretty physical, but that’s the point — to help them let out their aggressions in a positive way,” the tipster adds. “He’s learned a lot by watching Jen’s show World of Dance, which is a TV night ritual in their house. The room’s a wreck after they’re done, but they have to admit it’s taking the boredom out of their everyday routine being stuck at home during the lockdown. Now people are betting they’ll be waltzing down the aisle before you know it!”

A-Rod’s Not Much Of A Dancer

While it makes for a spicy story, the reality is that it’s just not true. The stars’ spokesperson denied the claims in their entirety. According to more reputable sources, Lopez was not concerned about the allegations, and the couple’s relationship looks as strong as ever. She believes his statement that he’s never even met the other woman.

There’s no issue for them to violently dance their way through. They’re both extremely busy people with active careers, so it’s not exactly like they’re spending hours a week tangoing through their home knocking over lamps.

Besides, the Globe isn’t exactly a trustworthy source when it comes to the superstar relationship. It’s falsely reported that Jennifer Lopez was embroiled in a feud with her husband’s ex-wife. This tabloid is more concerned with coming up with bizarre narratives than it is the truth.

