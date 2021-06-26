Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Applying a daily face moisturizer is essential to healthy, glowing skin, no matter your age. Unfortunately, with an abundance of moisturizers on the market, it can be challenging to know where to start. But when the ageless Jennifer Lopez recommends a day cream she’s been using for years, you begin there.

One glance at the 51-year-old Hollywood star and you’ll know she’s discovered the secrets of youth. In 2014 on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, J Lo revealed that she favors Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream ($45, Amazon). Lopez admits that she used the cream for about 10 years.

Although J Lo may have moved on from this affordable day cream to focus on her own beauty line, her once beloved German moisturizer has a devote fan base of over 1000 five-star reviews on Amazon and counting.

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream

So let’s talk about Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream and why it’s J Lo approved.

First off, it’s recommended for all skin types. The soothing formula calms skin and reduces the appearance of discoloration and irritation. Whispers of rose petals and wild rose hips nourish and stabilize the skin. A gentle mixture of shea butter, rose petal wax and avocado oil, helps reattain moisture. Additionally, combinations of St. John’s wort and Marsh mallow plant help hydrate and soothe redness.

If the luxuriously formula of this day cream doesn’t draw you in, proof of Lopez’s amazing skin will! Many reviewers have purchased the daily moisturizing cream because of J Lo’s youthful glow. Customers love the results, saying they have noticed their skin is “smoother and even-toned.” Reviewers also love the silky, rich texture of the cream. They say it easily absorbs into the skin within minutes, offering a blast of hydration.

So, what are you waiting for? Go get that J Lo glow!

