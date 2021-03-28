Jennifer Lopez Dumping Alex Rodriguez Over His ‘Sexting Addiction’?

Jennifer Lopez is pulling the plug on her sleazy slugger Alex Rodriguez because of a sexting addiction, one tabloid purports. After recent rumors of the singer and baseball player’s troubling relationship, the media has been vicious with their attacks on the two. But is there any truth behind them? Gossip Cop reveals all.

He’s ‘Cheating’ On Jennifer Lopez

The Globe announced that Jennifer Lopez has iced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez after he was not only caught messing around with a reality TV star, but also because he’s addicted to sexting! Apparently, the former Yankees shortstop got caught liking pictures and messaging blonde bombshell Madison LeCroy. Sources then claimed this was the last straw for Lopez. Notably, LeCroy denies physically cheating with Rodriguez and insists they are innocent — keeping all phone conversations family friendly. Yet others are skeptical, as he’s been known to look for online hanky panky before and allegedly had LeCroy sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Alex Rodriguez Is Too Narcissistic Not to Sext

Their sources not-so-slyly suggest, “A-Rod can’t help himself. He loves to sext. It’s an addiction, a compulsion and he undoubtedly knew it would catch up to him.” Going from liking pictures to sexting is a big escalation without some solid evidence, but these tabloids stop at nothing.

The article then spends several lines reminding readers how shady Alex Rodriguez can be, telling us how he had reportedly sent Playboy model Zoe Gregory racy text messages begging her for naughty videos and a threesome with another woman. They dug deeper than the Yankees dugout when they also reminded us that in 2017, his former love Lauren Hunter revealed their wild nights of dirty talk and twisted pleas. A therapist that hasn’t treated Rodriguez concludes, “All the evidence points to him being addicted to sexting because he keeps doing it,” as if that isn’t the least vague evidence we’ve ever heard.

But that wasn’t enough because the tabloid slides in a shrink who says, “A-Rod is too narcissistic to be content with one woman. He has already conquered Jennifer, so this is no longer fulfilling his needs.”

Different Allegation, Same Naughty Narrative

This story is simply a spin of the same narrative multiple tabloids have been pushing for the past few weeks. A month ago, Heat tried to claim that Lopez and Rodriguez were taking drastic measures to save their relationship and avoid divorce, which seemed to be close. Apparently, they took to therapy and practicing spicy dances to save the four-year romance. But after reuniting in the Dominican Republic, it was evident they didn’t need to save their relationship with the salsa.

Then, just last week, In Touch ran a headline screaming that Lopez was humiliated by Rodriguez and the recent cheating accusations with Madison LeCroy. It purported that she’d called off the wedding and ended their relationship completely. This certainly wasn’t the first time tabloids tried to paint Rodriguez as a player, and not the baseball kind.

However, Gossip Cop had little trouble striking out these allegations. In fact, Lopez and Rodriguez gave People, a much more reliable news outlet, a joint statement saying they were working through some things. They admitted that lockdown has been rough on the pair but that they’re also dedicated to giving it all they have. Gossip Cop certainly wishes them the best of luck and will happily continue busting spinoff rumors of their relationship.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reese Witherspoon’s Favorite Outdoor Chair Is The Perfect Patio Accessory

Mark Harmon’s Exit From ‘NCIS’ Looks More Likely Than Ever With Latest Development

Prince Harry Claims Prince Charles Isn’t His Father?

Dress For Less – $3000 Lemon Print Dress As Seen On Meghan Markle And Jill Biden

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Planning Secret ‘Double Wedding’ With Brad Pitt And Johnny McDaid?